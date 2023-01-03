BOSTON -- The state's top elected officials will begin the new year with double-digit raises that will bump up their base pay under a controversial six-year-old law.
The state Constitution requires the governor to adjust lawmakers' pay every two years based on changes in median household income. Meanwhile, a 2017 law tied the salaries of the state's constitutional officers to changes in state wages over the preceding eight quarters, rather than median household income.
Incoming Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will get a raise even before they are sworn into office Thursday for four-year terms.
Healey, the state's former attorney general, is slated to get a 20.1% pay bump, or $37,185 more than Charlie Baker's $185,000 base pay in the previous year. Healey is also eligible for the governor's $65,000 housing allowance, which would bring her total compensation to $287,185 this year.
Driscoll, who as Salem's mayor was paid $150,000 a year, will also get a raise with the lieutenant governor's salary set rise from $165,000 to $198,165.
Attorney General Andrea Campbell and State Auditor Diana Dizoglio, who will also be sworn into office this week, will also be getting raises when they take over the two statewide offices.
It's not clear if Secretary of State Bill Galvin -- who was elected to an 8th term in the Nov. 8 elections and is also eligible for a raise this year -- will take the money.
State Treasurer Deb Goldberg also hasn't decided whether she will take the extra pay, despite being eligible for a raise.
State legislators will also see their base pay increase by $3,118 per year, or about 4.42%, upping their base pay from $70,536 to $73,654 annually.
That doesn't include leadership and committee stipends, which could bump up pay for some by more than $9,000 a year, or office and travel expenses.
Lawmakers also get an additional bump in pay from stipends that lawmakers for leadership and committee posts.
Besides a boost in base pay and stipends, they are eligible for a nearly 5% raise for their office and travel expense budgets, which range from $15,000 to $20,000, depending on how far they live from the Statehouse.
Many lawmakers also have jobs in the private sector to supplement their income.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, will see their compensation rise to over $200,000 in the upcoming two-year session if they are re-elected to leave the chambers.
For lawmakers, it's their fourth raise since the 2017 law went into affect.
Lawmakers started the 2021-22 biennial session with a 6.46% raise, upping their base pay by $4,280 per year. They received a 5.93% raise at the beginning of the 2019-20 session and 4.2% raise during the 2017-18 session.
In a letter to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker said the median household income in Massachusetts has risen by 4.42% over the two years since the last adjustment to base pay, triggering the state-mandated adjustment.
Fiscal watchdogs say elected officials shouldn't get raises with taxpayers still struggling with record-high inflation and other pocketbook pressures with a threat of a recession looming.
Paul Craney, a spokesman for the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, pointed out that the pay raises come as the state's new voter-approved millionaires' tax goes into effect. He accused legislative leaders of "tapping deeper into the taxpayer trough" by accepting the raises.
“In response to the narrow passage of Question 1, which will take more money from taxpayers and dump it into the legislatively doled out general fund, Statehouse politicians feel they can afford the largest pay raise since 2017," he said.
"If that is the case, then taxpayers should be afforded broad tax cuts and tax eliminations to help keep Massachusetts economically competitive in response to the economic harm associated with Question 1."
