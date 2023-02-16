BOSTON — With pandemic-related regulations allowing outdoor dining and alcohol sales set to expire, state lawmakers are being urged to extend the rules to help buoy Main Street restaurants.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have filed several bills to extend regulations put in place during the COVID-19 public health emergency beyond March 31, when the statewide rules will expire. The proposals also seek to extend rules allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails with takeout and delivery orders.
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is fully behind the effort, and has launched an online campaign urging its members to lobby lawmakers to act quickly.
"One of the few silver linings of the pandemic, in our world, has been advancement of outdoor dining," said Stephen Clark, the association's president and CEO. "It's really become a win-win for the restauranteur, the guests and the municipality."
Clark said seasonal outdoor dining is also helping many downtowns to attract more pedestrian foot traffic, which buoys other Main Street merchants.
Granting an extension would allow cities and towns to authorize outdoor restaurant dining and to-go drinks without having to get approval from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, which regulates liquor licenses.
While a number of communities have already approved local ordinances making outdoor dining permanent, Clark said a one-year extension of the statewide policy would give cities and towns more time to take similar steps.
The push to extend outdoor dining is backed by many lawmakers, who say the rules have helped restaurants and Main Streets rebound from the pandemic.
"It's played a tremendous role in the recovery of our hospitality industry," said state Rep. Victor Cruz, D-Salem, who supports the effort. "And it's really been a net benefit for the city. We look like a different community, similar to what you would see in Europe, with respect to outdoor dining."
"So I'm certainly a fan of seeing that extended, and will be working with my colleagues to see that it gets done," he said.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr has filed a proposal that would, if approved, give cities and towns the option to make outdoor dining and drinking options permanent, without needing to seek final approval from state regulators.
"This came about as an emergency measure to help our restaurants survive," the Gloucester Republican said. "But as time has gone by we've learned it can also be used to help sustain restaurants. And I don't think we should allow it to end."
Joe Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, said many restaurants in the region have become "very successful" at serving customers outdoors by incorporating it into their business models. For smaller restaurants, it means expanded seating capacity to serve more customers.
He said he shift outdoor dining is also helping provide more wages for workers, more amenities for diners and additional revenue for local governments.
"We need to do everything we can to make our downtowns vibrant once again and outdoor dining is important to that effort," he said. "So we hope it continues."
Clark said while many restaurants have seen an uptick in sales with more people eating out recently, they are also being squeezed by hi inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor, energy, and health insurance costs. He said recent surveys show only about 6% of restaurants are more profitable now than before the pandemic.
He said that's why being able to offer outdoor dining is so important to restaurant owners.
"It's really expensive right now to run and operate a restaurant," he said. "So any amenity that brings more people into a restaurant is going to be beneficial."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
