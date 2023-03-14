FILE - Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chicago Bears have added help on the defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker.Walker tweeted early Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that he has an agreement in place with Chicago.