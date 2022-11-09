It’s been a while since Kyle Williams won an “I Beat Burt” T-shirt.
He was in fourth grader in Methuen. Now he’s a freshman at Whittier Tech.
He’s a winner again.
“It’s been a while,” said Williams, 15, having grown more than a foot since he last came to pick up his winning T-shirt. “I still like picking games. and I like winning.”
Williams plans on taking his talents to the electrician spectrum at Whittier.
“I like watching pro football and the Patriots,” said Williams.
As for the contest in general, the wild upsets have continued, with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers being embarrassed against division foes on the road.
This has proved to be a common theme each week — head-shaking upsets.
I had another decent week, winning 8 of only 12 games (six teams had byes).
I didn’t really have an upset pick, which is rare for me, and sort of coasted/rode the wave and 8-4 isn’t all bad in 2022.
There was a “wave” — sorry about the pun! — of entries that had more winners. There were 48 entries with nine winners, 15 entries with 10 winners and one entry, Ed Schruender of North Andover, with 11 winners.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. All of this week’s winners were within two points of the first tiebreaker — Patriots scored 26 points. The second tiebreaker, the number of correct selections, and third tiebreaker, random draw, were used.
Week 8 winners
Ed Schruender of North Andover
Dave Heidler of East Hampstead, N.H.
Jeffrey Willis of Lynn
Jean Enright of North Andover
Stephanie Subocz of Hampden, Me.
David Muldowney of Haverhill
Frank Di Resta of Londonderry, N.H.
Giovanni Rodriguez of Methuen
Neil Schultz of Methuen
Bryan Long of North Andover
