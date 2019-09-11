A good week for everyone, including me

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is officially in the books and, true to form, I stuck to some of my recent trends.
Pick the New England Patriots.
Check. In fact there is a decent chance I'll pick them 15 more times this season.
That one idiotic upset that I seem to pick every opening week.
Check. Yes, I actually chose Jacksonville to beat Kansas City, which will no doubt be in the AFC title game with the Patriots.
Pick against the N.Y. Giants every week.
Check. Indeed. It's akin to taking candy from a baby. In fact, I may pick against them the next 15 games.
I also usually pick against AFC East teams not named the Patriots, but with the Jets-Bills game, that was hard to do.
Anyway, we're back and ready, and I don't see a lot of changes in the NFL landscape.
Here are a few possible differences this fall and early winter:
The Steelers might actually be a sub-.500 team with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger.
The Packers appear to have a decent defense and commitment to running the football, which means they could push for top dog in NFC North.
The Ravens and Titans, both expected to be average, might actually be good. Not sure on either team, particularly their quarterback situation, so stay tuned.
Other than that, the same teams will be making the same noise.
Favorites stood out
It was a funny week. Only eight out of 15 home teams won. Only 10 out of 15 favored teams. Yet, about 250 of the 330 entries picked at least 10 winners.
I had 11 winners (not including the Lions-Cardinals tie).
All of the T-shirt winners for Week 1 had picked 12 or 13 winners and all were within two points of the Patriots point total (31), which is the first tiebreaker.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker is Patriots point total and the second is amount of correct selections.
Week 1 winners
Bill Sirois of Salem, N.H.
Roy Dennehy of Windham, N.H.
Dick Forgione of Atkinson, N.H.
Lundy Carre of Tewksbury
Eric Pellerin of Methuen
Chris Simonian of Methuen
Laurence Kovalscon of Haverhill
Skip Oxford of Newburyport
Daniel Rosinski of Windham, N.H.
Paul Ireson of Methuen
