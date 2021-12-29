The byes are gone. Thursday night games are gone, too, thankfully. and now it’s football the way we’re used to following: Sunday (15 games) and Monday (one game).
Of course, COVID-19 permitting.
The New England Patriots losing, again, played a big role in the Week 16 results. Six of the 10 T-shirt winners pickdc the Bills to beat the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.
Only 20 percent of the 351 entries picked the Bills to “upset” the Patriots.
I was with the 80 percent. I was wrong, too. I saw the Patriots coming out like gang-busters and, instead, they laid an egg.
That will not be an issue this week as, I expect, there will be only four or five entries picking the Jaguars over the Patriots.
I had a decent week again, picking 10 winners out of the 15 games. I messed up the Monday night game, not changing my pick later in the week when it was realized the Saints would go with their fourth round pick, who wasn’t ready for prime time.
All of the Week 16 T-shirt winners — a maximum of 10 each week — were within two points of the Patriots’ point total (21). The second tiebreaker, the number of correct selections, was needed to settle the 10th and final winner.
Week 17 should be a semi-easy one, based on the odds. There are only five games with point spreads of 4 points or less, and five with point spreads of 9 points or more, including four in double figures.
But it’s 2021. So expect the unexpected.
Week 16 winners
Seth Shippee of Wesffield
David Goudreault of Auburn, N.H.
Armand Boucher of Methuen
Robert Tine of Haverhill
Thomas Perlino of Haverhill
Frank Poirier of Chonburi, Thailand
Edward Watson of Groveland
Mike Donohue of Georgetown
Neil Bateson of Methuen
Sammy Richman of Danville, N.H.
