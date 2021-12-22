The New England Patriots are an issue again, this time in Week 16.
Or are they?
If my calculations are correct, there are seven games, almost half, this weekend that oddsmakers have at a field goal or less. Eight if you count the Thursday night’s barn-burner between the 49ers and Titans.
The Patriots are 2.5 point favorites over the Buffalo Bills, and will no doubt garner 90 to 955 support among the 350 or so entries this weekend. Let’s face it, New Englanders are homers.
Only 25 entries picked the Colts over the Patriots (I didn’t either). But five of those 25 entries picked the Colts and are among the 10 T-shirt winners in Week 15.
This is a broken record: It is what it is in 2021, like it or lump it.
I finished 10-5 last week, which is normally pretty good. But in 2021 it’s very good. Only 23 entries picked more winners than 10.
All of this week’s winners had 11 or 12 wins and were within seven points of the Patriots point total (17), against the Colts, the first tiebreaker. There were two entries that had 11 wins and the exact point total. The second tiebreaker, the amount of correct selections, was needed to finalize the 10 winners.
Week 15 winners
Khloe Rios of Methuen
Dick Ruediger of Methuen
Thomas Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Chris Bacho of Salem, N.H.
John Miranowicz of Salem, N.H.
Steven Gosselin of Haverhill
Patti Goudreault of Auburn, N.H.
Jose Cuevas of Lawrence
John Dias of North Andover
Chip Holdsworth of Methuen
