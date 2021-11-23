If you have figured out the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals please send me a note and let me know the secret to picking them.
I have no idea.
These three teams have been an enigma for me and a lot of people picking games.
It’s normal for one team. Before 2021, the Detroit Lions, for me, as bad as they have been over the years, had been hard to figure out.
And if you want to get technical, there are 15 teams bunched between records of 4-6 and 6-4. That’s nearly half the league.
In Week 11, I had another pretty good week, on the right side of a few, tough games — Arizona, L.A. Chargers and Washington.
I had nine winners in 14 games, which in 2021 is pretty darn good. In past years, 10 or 11 winners was good. Not now.
Only 22 entries out of 352 picked more winners than I did.
The first tiebreaker was the Kansas City Chiefs point total (19) as the Patriots played on Thursday night. All winners had 27 points or fewer.
Week 11 winners
Skip Trombly of North Andover
Bryan Perry of North Andover
Eric Pellerin of Methuen
Don DiMatteo of Atkinson, N.H.
Paul Tessier of Lawrence
Bree Perry of North Andover
Charlie Matatall of East Hampstead, N.H.
Jim Mellor of Deerfield, N.H.
Jim Ahearn of Haverhill
Lois Sciarretta of Salem, N.H.
