It wasn’t my best work, especially considering past experiences.
In Week 13, I picked the Buffalo Bills to beat Bill Belichick on that chilly, windy, snowy Monday night.
Wrong!
In Week 14, I picked the Buffalo Bills to rebound and beat Tom Brady in perfect conditions, about 80 degrees and sunny in beautiful Tampa Bay.
Wrong again!
The latter, picking the Bills over the Bucs, cost me in terms of beating most (330 of the 361 entries) in Week 14.
Belichick and Brady don’t lose to the Bills. They just don’t. It’s as much a talent thing as it is a mental thing.
I won’t make that mistake anytime soon as I believe the Bills are in trouble, going from Super Bowl contender to Wild Card hopeful.
Week 15 is upon us and that means there are only four more weeks of regular season football ahead. Wow. That went by pretty quick, huh?
One noticeable factor this week is there are only three games in which the odds are 3 points or less — Pats (+2) at Colts, Texans (+3) at Jaguars and Titans at Steelers (+1.5).
With 15 games on the slate, meaning no more bye weeks, it will probably come down to how you pick those three games.
I’m guessing 80% of the entries will pick the Patriots. That’s just the way it is with the Patriots on a roll.
The other two games will probably decide if you beat me or not.
As for Week 14, I had nine correct picks out of 13, including the Rams over the Cardinals on Monday night.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded.
All of the T-shirt winners had 10 or more wins and within 13 points of the Kansas City Chiefs point total of 48, the first tiebreaker. The second tiebreaker, amount of correct selections was needed to break a tie for last two T-shirts.
Week 14 winners
Chris Bacho of Salem, N.H.
Joe Manseau of Plaistow, N.H.
Bob Bilodeau of Seabrook, N.H.
Paul Ireson of Methuen
John Kiely of Andover
John Dias of North Andover
Thomas Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Ralph Perez of Methuen
Robert Creevy of North Andover
Tim Day of Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.