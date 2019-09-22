Bill Burt's Pro Football Picks -- Week 3

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on left, will have a big game against the Chargers in Los Angeles says Bill Burt. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

 Eric Christian Smith

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 38, N.Y. Jets 10 ... Defense dominates

GREEN BAY 28, Denver 20 ... Packers really will be 3-0

PHILADELPHIA 31, Detroit 24 ... Eagles must play well

KANSAS CITY 34, Baltimore 17 ... Lock of week

BUFFALO 31, Cincinnati 20 ... Bills really will be 3-0

MINNESOTA 27, Oakland 26 ... Raiders in trouble

Atlanta 31, INDIANAPOLIS 23 ... Season-saving win last week

DALLAS 41, Miami 13 ... Cowboys best bullies in NFL

TAMPA BAY 26, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Won't be easy

ARIZONA 20, Carolina 13 ... Ugly, ugly, ugly

SEATTLE 38, New Orleans 17 ... Saints are finished

Houston 30, L.A. CHARGERS 24 ... Watson figures it out

SAN FRANCISCO 33, Pittsburgh 26 ... Kid QB makes it fun

L.A. RAMS 34, Cleveland 27 ... Can't pick Browns

Monday night

Chicago 26, WASHINGTON 24 ... Guaranteed close game

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-6

Season: 20-9-1

