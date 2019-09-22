Bill Burt's Pro Football Picks -- Week 3

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 38, N.Y. Jets 10 ... Defense dominates
GREEN BAY 28, Denver 20 ... Packers really will be 3-0
PHILADELPHIA 31, Detroit 24 ... Eagles must play well
KANSAS CITY 34, Baltimore 17 ... Lock of week
BUFFALO 31, Cincinnati 20 ... Bills really will be 3-0
MINNESOTA 27, Oakland 26 ... Raiders in trouble
Atlanta 31, INDIANAPOLIS 23 ... Season-saving win last week
DALLAS 41, Miami 13 ... Cowboys best bullies in NFL
TAMPA BAY 26, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Won't be easy
ARIZONA 20, Carolina 13 ... Ugly, ugly, ugly
SEATTLE 38, New Orleans 17 ... Saints are finished
Houston 30, L.A. CHARGERS 24 ... Watson figures it out
SAN FRANCISCO 33, Pittsburgh 26 ... Kid QB makes it fun
L.A. RAMS 34, Cleveland 27 ... Can't pick Browns
Monday night
Chicago 26, WASHINGTON 24 ... Guaranteed close game
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-6
Season: 20-9-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.