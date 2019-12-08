Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 14

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) celebrate his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with quarterback Jared Goff (16). Bill Burt predicts the Rams will upset the red-hot Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night football. 

 Rick Scuteri

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 23, Kansas City 20 ... Big win

Baltimore 31, BUFFALO 17 ... Bills not there yet

GREEN BAY 33, Washington 16 ... Packers bully bad teams

HOUSTON 38, Denver 13 ... Texans in blowout

NEW ORLEANS 30, San Francisco 26 ... Saints ready for this

CLEVELAND 31, Cincinnati 17 ... Browns win ugly

ATLANTA 20, Carolina 13 ... Panthers need overhaul

MINNESOTA 38, Detroit 20 ... Disappointing Vikings better

N.Y. JETS 24, Miami 21 ... Probably overtime

TAMPA BAY 27, Indianapolis 23 ... Pick 'em game

JACKSONVILLE 31, L.A. Chargers 27 ... Chargers a mess

ARIZONA 20, Pittsburgh 17 ... Steelers back to earth

Tennessee 30, OAKLAND 20 ... QB issues in Oakland

L.A. RAMS 38, Seattle 30 ... Seahawks overrated

Monday night

PHILADELPHIA 31, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Eagles on life supports

Home teams in CAPS

Week: 4-9

Season: 100-74-1

