Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 14

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 23, Kansas City 20 ... Big win
Baltimore 31, BUFFALO 17 ... Bills not there yet
GREEN BAY 33, Washington 16 ... Packers bully bad teams
HOUSTON 38, Denver 13 ... Texans in blowout
NEW ORLEANS 30, San Francisco 26 ... Saints ready for this
CLEVELAND 31, Cincinnati 17 ... Browns win ugly
ATLANTA 20, Carolina 13 ... Panthers need overhaul
MINNESOTA 38, Detroit 20 ... Disappointing Vikings better
N.Y. JETS 24, Miami 21 ... Probably overtime
TAMPA BAY 27, Indianapolis 23 ... Pick 'em game
JACKSONVILLE 31, L.A. Chargers 27 ... Chargers a mess
ARIZONA 20, Pittsburgh 17 ... Steelers back to earth
Tennessee 30, OAKLAND 20 ... QB issues in Oakland
L.A. RAMS 38, Seattle 30 ... Seahawks overrated
Monday night
PHILADELPHIA 31, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Eagles on life supports
Home teams in CAPS
Week: 4-9
Season: 100-74-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.