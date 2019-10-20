Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 7

Bill Burt is down on the Los Angeles Chargers shown here, with quarterback Philip Rivers passing to running back Austin Ekeler, but he says they will be good enough to barely beat the struggling Titans in Nashville.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

 Kelvin Kuo

Monday night

New England 23, N.Y. JETS 19 ... Won't be easy

Sunday's games

N.Y. GIANTS 24, Arizona 20 ... Two good, young QBs

Houston 31, INDIANAPOLIS 24 ... Must win for No. 2 seed

BUFFALO 38, Miami 6 ... 'Fins chance was last week

Minnesota 31, DETROIT 24 ... Gut says Vikings

GREEN BAY 27, Oakland 24 ... Closer than you think

Jacksonville 24, CINCINNATI 23 ... A.J. Green to Pats?

L.A. Rams 27, ATLANTA 23 ... Falcons will somehow blow it

San Francisco 21, WASHINGTON 17 ... Not an easy game

L.A. Chargers 19, TENNESSEE 16 ... Might go OT

SEATTLE 30, Baltimore 20 ... Better QB, better team

CHICAGO 23, New Orleans 19 ... Will be close

DALLAS 31, Philadelphia 16 ... Nice guarantee, coach!

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 4-9

Season: 45-38-1

 

Tags

Recommended for you