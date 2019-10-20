Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 7

Monday night
New England 23, N.Y. JETS 19 ... Won't be easy
Sunday's games
N.Y. GIANTS 24, Arizona 20 ... Two good, young QBs
Houston 31, INDIANAPOLIS 24 ... Must win for No. 2 seed
BUFFALO 38, Miami 6 ... 'Fins chance was last week
Minnesota 31, DETROIT 24 ... Gut says Vikings
GREEN BAY 27, Oakland 24 ... Closer than you think
Jacksonville 24, CINCINNATI 23 ... A.J. Green to Pats?
L.A. Rams 27, ATLANTA 23 ... Falcons will somehow blow it
San Francisco 21, WASHINGTON 17 ... Not an easy game
L.A. Chargers 19, TENNESSEE 16 ... Might go OT
SEATTLE 30, Baltimore 20 ... Better QB, better team
CHICAGO 23, New Orleans 19 ... Will be close
DALLAS 31, Philadelphia 16 ... Nice guarantee, coach!
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 4-9
Season: 45-38-1
