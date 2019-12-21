Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 16

Saturday's games
NEW ENGLAND 24, Buffalo 20 ... Brady over Allen
Houston 27, TAMPA BAY 23 ... Nothing's easy in Houston
SAN FRANCISCO 31, L.A. Rams 28 ... Will not be easy
Sunday's games
ATLANTA 33, Jacksonville 17 ... I'm 2-12 picking Falcons
New Orleans 26, TENNESSEE 24 ... Game of the day
WASHINGTON 31, N.Y. Giants 30 ... Probably last play
Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Steelers barley
MIAMI 27, Cincinnati 20 ... Bengals want No. 1 pick
INDIANAPOLIS 30, Carolina 24 ... Both struggling teams
Baltimore 20, CLEVELAND 17 ... Ravens survive scare
L.A. CHARGERS 34, Oakland 30 ... Flip a coin
DENVER 30, Detroit 27 ... Will come down 'til end
Dallas 24, PHILADELPHIA 21 ... Cowboys are better
SEATTLE 31, Arizona 28 ... Guarantee close game
Kansas City 19, CHICAGO 16 ... Chiefs are good, not great
Monday night
MINNESOTA 24, Green Bay 20 ... Even without Cook
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 120-84-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.