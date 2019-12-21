Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 16

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) plays, says Bill Burt, the Cowboys won't lose to the Eagles in Sunday's biggest matchup. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

 Michael Ainsworth

Saturday's games

NEW ENGLAND 24, Buffalo 20 ... Brady over Allen

Houston 27, TAMPA BAY 23 ... Nothing's easy in Houston

SAN FRANCISCO 31, L.A. Rams 28 ... Will not be easy

Sunday's games

ATLANTA 33, Jacksonville 17 ... I'm 2-12 picking Falcons

New Orleans 26, TENNESSEE 24 ... Game of the day

WASHINGTON 31, N.Y. Giants 30 ... Probably last play

Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Steelers barley

MIAMI 27, Cincinnati 20 ... Bengals want No. 1 pick

INDIANAPOLIS 30, Carolina 24 ... Both struggling teams

Baltimore 20, CLEVELAND 17 ... Ravens survive scare

L.A. CHARGERS 34, Oakland 30 ... Flip a coin

DENVER 30, Detroit 27 ... Will come down 'til end

Dallas 24, PHILADELPHIA 21 ... Cowboys are better

SEATTLE 31, Arizona 28 ... Guarantee close game

Kansas City 19, CHICAGO 16 ... Chiefs are good, not great

Monday night

MINNESOTA 24, Green Bay 20 ... Even without Cook

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 120-84-1

Tags

Recommended for you