Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 8

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 31, Cleveland 13 ... Young Browns quieted
Seattle 30, ATLANTA 20 ... A no-brainer here
INDIANAPOLIS 27, Denver 20 ... Never easy for Colts
TENNESSEE 23, Tampa Bay 20 ... Do I have to pick a team?
NEW ORLEANS 31, Arizona 20 ... Finally, Cardinals lose
L.A. RAMS 38, Cincinnati 17 ... Blowout City
BUFFALO 20, Philadelphia 17 ... Last play of game
CHICAGO 24, L.A. Chargers 17 ... Chargers finished
DETROIT 30, N.Y. Giants 17 ... Giants going wrong way
JACKSONVILLE 24, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Close, but Jets lose
SAN FRANCISCO 20, Carolina 19 ... Game of the day
HOUSTON 37, Oakland 16 ... Texans need a blowout
Green Bay 20, KANSAS CITY 10 ... Lock of the week
Monday's game
PITTSBURGH 30, Miami 20 ... Steelers find their QB?
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-5
Season: 53-43-1
