Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 8

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers will go to Kansas City, which will be without Patrick Mahomes, and beat the Chiefs says Bill Burt. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

 Mike Roemer

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 31, Cleveland 13 ... Young Browns quieted

Seattle 30, ATLANTA 20 ... A no-brainer here

INDIANAPOLIS 27, Denver 20 ... Never easy for Colts

TENNESSEE 23, Tampa Bay 20 ... Do I have to pick a team?

NEW ORLEANS 31, Arizona 20 ... Finally, Cardinals lose

L.A. RAMS 38, Cincinnati 17 ... Blowout City

BUFFALO 20, Philadelphia 17 ... Last play of game

CHICAGO 24, L.A. Chargers 17 ... Chargers finished

DETROIT 30, N.Y. Giants 17 ... Giants going wrong way

JACKSONVILLE 24, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Close, but Jets lose

SAN FRANCISCO 20, Carolina 19 ... Game of the day

HOUSTON 37, Oakland 16 ... Texans need a blowout

Green Bay 20, KANSAS CITY 10 ... Lock of the week

Monday's game

PITTSBURGH 30, Miami 20 ... Steelers find their QB?

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-5

Season: 53-43-1

 

