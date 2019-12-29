Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 17

Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 31, Miami 13 ... Pats win easy
Cleveland 27, CINCINNATI 20 ... Browns are bullies
MINNESOTA 24, Chicago 23 ... Down on Vikes
TAMPA BAY 31, Atlanta 27 ... Last score wins
New Orleans 26, CAROLINA 13 ... Saints getting ready
BUFFALO 38, N.Y. Jets 16 ... Blowout of day
Green Bay 24, DETROIT 20 ... Closer than you think
KANSAS CITY 38, L.A. Chargers 20 ... Chiefs finish strong
HOUSTON 24, Tennessee 23 ... Great game
Indianapolis 27, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Flip a coin
DALLAS 31, Washington 20 ... Cowboys are bullies
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Eagles can’t lose
BALTIMORE 30, Pittsburgh 27 ... Ravens JVs hang on
L.A. RAMS 33, Arizona 24 ... Rams will roll
DENVER 30, Oakland 27 ... Last play of game
San Francisco 27, SEATTLE 24 ... Seahawks overrated
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-6
Season: 130-90-1
