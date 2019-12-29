Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 17

The Oakland Raiders have a route to the NFL playoffs, but includes several teams winning, including themselves. Will Raiders quarterback Derek Carr be celebrating after Sunday's finale in Denver? Bill Burt says no. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 31, Miami 13 ... Pats win easy

Cleveland 27, CINCINNATI 20 ... Browns are bullies

MINNESOTA 24, Chicago 23 ... Down on Vikes

TAMPA BAY 31, Atlanta 27 ... Last score wins

New Orleans 26, CAROLINA 13 ... Saints getting ready

BUFFALO 38, N.Y. Jets 16 ... Blowout of day

Green Bay 24, DETROIT 20 ... Closer than you think

KANSAS CITY 38, L.A. Chargers 20 ... Chiefs finish strong

HOUSTON 24, Tennessee 23 ... Great game

Indianapolis 27, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Flip a coin

DALLAS 31, Washington 20 ... Cowboys are bullies

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Eagles can’t lose

BALTIMORE 30, Pittsburgh 27 ... Ravens JVs hang on

L.A. RAMS 33, Arizona 24 ... Rams will roll

DENVER 30, Oakland 27 ... Last play of game

San Francisco 27, SEATTLE 24 ... Seahawks overrated

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-6

Season: 130-90-1

 

Tags

Recommended for you