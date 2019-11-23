Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 12

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 30, Dallas 23 ... Brady picks up pace
CLEVELAND 38, Miami 20 ... Browns fine without Garrett
BUFFALO 41, Denver 23 ... Blowout city
Pittsburgh 26, CINCINNATI 23 ... Might go OT
CHICAGO 20, N.Y. Giants 16 ... Reluctant pick
Oakland 23, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Close game
NEW ORLEANS 27, Carolina 24 ... Upset possible
ATLANTA 38, Tampa Bay 33 ... Falcons bandwagon
Detroit 24, WASHINGTON 20 ... Will never pick 'Skins
Seattle 24, PHILADELPHIA 21 ... Seahawks in close one
TENNESSEE 38, Jacksonville 23 ... Lots of rushing yards
SAN FRANCISCO 30, Green Bay 20 ... Love Niners run game
Monday night
Baltimore 31, L.A. RAMS 23 ... I'm offically with Ravens
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-3
Season: 86-62-1
