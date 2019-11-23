Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 12

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 30, Dallas 23 ... Brady picks up pace

CLEVELAND 38, Miami 20 ... Browns fine without Garrett

BUFFALO 41, Denver 23 ... Blowout city

Pittsburgh 26, CINCINNATI 23 ... Might go OT

CHICAGO 20, N.Y. Giants 16 ... Reluctant pick

Oakland 23, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Close game

NEW ORLEANS 27, Carolina 24 ... Upset possible

ATLANTA 38, Tampa Bay 33 ... Falcons bandwagon

Detroit 24, WASHINGTON 20 ... Will never pick 'Skins

Seattle 24, PHILADELPHIA 21 ... Seahawks in close one

TENNESSEE 38, Jacksonville 23 ... Lots of rushing yards

SAN FRANCISCO 30, Green Bay 20 ... Love Niners run game

Monday night

Baltimore 31, L.A. RAMS 23 ... I'm offically with Ravens

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-3

Season: 86-62-1

