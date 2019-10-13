Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 6

Bill Burt says Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen, looking dejected on the sidelines, will pull out his first win over the Redskins in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

Sunday's games

TAMPA BAY 27, Carolina 20 ... Won't be pretty

BALTIMORE 30, Cincinnati 20 ... Won't be pretty II

Seattle 26, CLEVELAND 20 ... Browns not ready yet

KANSAS CITY 31, Houston 28 ... Will come down to end

JACKSONVILLE 31, New Orleans 24 ... Season on brink for Jags

Philadelphia 23, MINNESOTA 20 ... Eagles my NFC pick

MIAMI 27, Washington 23 ... Toilet Bowl

L.A CHARGERS 33, San Francisco 27 ... Must win for Rams

ARIZONA 27, Atlanta 20 ... Done picking Falcons

Dallas 40, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Bullies in blowout

DENVER 31, Tennessee 24 ... Done picking Titans

L.A. CHARGERS 30, Pittsburgh 20 ... Steelers done

Monday night

GREEN BAY 24, Detroit 20 ... Close but no cigar

Home team in CAPS

Last week: 7-7

Season: 41-29-1

 

