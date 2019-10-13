Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 6

Sunday's games
TAMPA BAY 27, Carolina 20 ... Won't be pretty
BALTIMORE 30, Cincinnati 20 ... Won't be pretty II
Seattle 26, CLEVELAND 20 ... Browns not ready yet
KANSAS CITY 31, Houston 28 ... Will come down to end
JACKSONVILLE 31, New Orleans 24 ... Season on brink for Jags
Philadelphia 23, MINNESOTA 20 ... Eagles my NFC pick
MIAMI 27, Washington 23 ... Toilet Bowl
L.A CHARGERS 33, San Francisco 27 ... Must win for Rams
ARIZONA 27, Atlanta 20 ... Done picking Falcons
Dallas 40, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Bullies in blowout
DENVER 31, Tennessee 24 ... Done picking Titans
L.A. CHARGERS 30, Pittsburgh 20 ... Steelers done
Monday night
GREEN BAY 24, Detroit 20 ... Close but no cigar
Home team in CAPS
Last week: 7-7
Season: 41-29-1
