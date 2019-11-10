Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 10

Sunday's games
Kansas City 23, TENNESSEE 21 ... Win in Mahomes return
CLEVELAND 26, Buffalo 23 ... Upset of the week
TAMPA BAY 27, Arizona 20 ... Only because Bucs are home
N.Y. Giants 30, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Home game for both
NEW ORLEANS 38, Atlanta 20 ... Saints are for real
Baltimore 20, CINCINNATI 17 ... Guarantee close game
Detroit 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Done with Bears
INDIANAPOLIS 23, Miami 20 ... Won't be easy
L.A. Rams 31, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Rams in control
GREEN BAY 31, Carolina 28 ... Last play of game
DALLAS 26, Minnesota 20 ... Vikes lost me last week
Monday night
SAN FRANCISCO 31, Seattle 20 ... I'm no Seahawks believer
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-6
Season: 72-51-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.