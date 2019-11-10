Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 10

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass on Halloween night against the Arizona Cardinals. Bill Burt says the 49ers will beat the Seahawks rather easily on Monday night. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Sunday's games

Kansas City 23, TENNESSEE 21 ... Win in Mahomes return

CLEVELAND 26, Buffalo 23 ... Upset of the week

TAMPA BAY 27, Arizona 20 ... Only because Bucs are home

N.Y. Giants 30, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Home game for both

NEW ORLEANS 38, Atlanta 20 ... Saints are for real

Baltimore 20, CINCINNATI 17 ... Guarantee close game

Detroit 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Done with Bears

INDIANAPOLIS 23, Miami 20 ... Won't be easy

L.A. Rams 31, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Rams in control

GREEN BAY 31, Carolina 28 ... Last play of game

DALLAS 26, Minnesota 20 ... Vikes lost me last week

Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO 31, Seattle 20 ... I'm no Seahawks believer

 

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-6

Season: 72-51-1

 

Tags

Recommended for you