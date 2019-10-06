Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 5

Sunday's games
New England 20, WASHINGTON 16 ... Scary, but a 'W'
PITTSBURGH 30, Baltimore 27 ... Don't like either
Chicago 20, OAKLAND 13 ... Win for Khalil
CINCINNATI 26, Arizona 23 ... Probably best game
CAROLINA 19, Jacksonville 16 ... Flip a coin
Minnesota 30, N.Y. GIANTS 23 ... Has to happen, right?
PHILADELPHIA 34, N.Y. Jets 9 ... Eagles soaring
NEW ORLEANS 23, Tampa Bay 20 ... Bucs won't do it again
HOUSTON 33, Atlanta 20 ... I'm done with Falcons
TENNESSEE 24, Buffalo 13 ... Bills have no chance
L.A. CHARGERS 29, Denver 24 ... Broncos officially bad
DALLAS 31, Green Bay 23 ... Better team wins
KANSAS CITY 41, Indianapolis 20 ... Blowout City
Monday night
SAN FRANCISCO 24, Cleveland 21 ... Will come down to end
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 6-8
Season: 34-22-1
