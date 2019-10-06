Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 5

Bill Burt likes the Tennessee Titans, here as quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) works to recover his fumble against the Atlanta Falcons last week, to beat the Bills handily this week.(AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

Sunday's games

New England 20, WASHINGTON 16 ... Scary, but a 'W'

PITTSBURGH 30, Baltimore 27 ... Don't like either

Chicago 20, OAKLAND 13 ... Win for Khalil

CINCINNATI 26, Arizona 23 ... Probably best game

CAROLINA 19, Jacksonville 16 ... Flip a coin

Minnesota 30, N.Y. GIANTS 23 ... Has to happen, right?

PHILADELPHIA 34, N.Y. Jets 9 ... Eagles soaring

NEW ORLEANS 23, Tampa Bay 20 ... Bucs won't do it again

HOUSTON 33, Atlanta 20 ... I'm done with Falcons

TENNESSEE 24, Buffalo 13 ... Bills have no chance

L.A. CHARGERS 29, Denver 24 ... Broncos officially bad

DALLAS 31, Green Bay 23 ... Better team wins

KANSAS CITY 41, Indianapolis 20 ... Blowout City

Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO 24, Cleveland 21 ... Will come down to end

Last week: 6-8

Season: 34-22-1

