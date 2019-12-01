Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 13

Sunday’s games
New England 31, HOUSTON 16 ... Better team, big win
Green Bay 26, N.Y. GIANTS 17 ... Could be blowout
CAROLINA 27, Washington 13 ... Riverboat Ron has good defense
BALTIMORE 23, San Francisco 20 ... Ravens too good right now
INDIANAPOLIS 24 , Tennessee 23 ... Flip a coin
PHILADELPHIA 27, Miami 23 ... First place at stake
Tampa Bay 30, Jacksonville 26 ... Don’t like either team
N.Y. Jets 26, CINCINNATI 20 ... If Jets over-confident they’ll lose
Cleveland 30, PITTSBURGH 24 ... Myles Garrett Bowl
ARIZONA 27, L.A. Rams 23 ... Done with Rams
KANSAS CITY 34, Oakland 24 ... Time for KC to turn season around
L.A. Chargers 35, DENVER 27 ... Broncos need QB, not a win
Monday night
Minnesota 31, SEATTLE 27 ... Doubt Seahawks a bit
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-3
Season: 96-65-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.