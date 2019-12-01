Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 13

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens to instructions from quarterback coach Kevin Stefanski during practice. Bill Burt believes Cousins will pull off one of the big upsets this weekend on Monday night over the Seahawks in a battle for NFC supremacy. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 Jim Mone

Sunday’s games

New England 31, HOUSTON 16 ... Better team, big win

Green Bay 26, N.Y. GIANTS 17 ... Could be blowout

CAROLINA 27, Washington 13 ... Riverboat Ron has good defense

BALTIMORE 23, San Francisco 20 ... Ravens too good right now

INDIANAPOLIS 24 , Tennessee 23 ... Flip a coin

PHILADELPHIA 27, Miami 23 ... First place at stake

Tampa Bay 30, Jacksonville 26 ... Don’t like either team

N.Y. Jets 26, CINCINNATI 20 ... If Jets over-confident they’ll lose

Cleveland 30, PITTSBURGH 24 ... Myles Garrett Bowl

ARIZONA 27, L.A. Rams 23 ... Done with Rams

KANSAS CITY 34, Oakland 24 ... Time for KC to turn season around

L.A. Chargers 35, DENVER 27 ... Broncos need QB, not a win

Monday night

Minnesota 31, SEATTLE 27 ... Doubt Seahawks a bit

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-3

Season: 96-65-1

 

Tags

Recommended for you