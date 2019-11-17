Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 11

Sunday’s games
New England 27, PHILADELPHIA 17 ... Eagles in trouble
Houston 27, BALTIMORE 24 ... Probably OT
Dallas 29, DETROIT 20 ... Cowboys must win
New Orleans 31, TAMPA BAY 17 ... Love Saints here
CAROLINA 31, Atlanta 27 ... Almost picked Falcons
Jacksonville 24, INDIANAPOLIS 20 ... Like Foles return
MINNESOTA 30, Denver 17 ... Back with Vikes
N.Y. Jets 27, Washington 20 ... Jets are better team
Buffalo 35, MIAMI 27 ... Bills can’t and won’t lose
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Arizona 20 ... Cards not good
OAKLAND 27, Cincinnati 23 ... Raiders win ugly
L.A. RAMS 20, Chicago 17 ... Reluctant pick
Monday night
Kansas City 30, L.A. CHARGERS 26 ... Won’t be easy
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 4-8
Season: 76-59-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.