Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 11

Jaguars QB Nick Foles gets the start and Bill Burt says it will lead to a victory over the home team, Indianapolis Colts. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 Frank Augstein

Sunday’s games

New England 27, PHILADELPHIA 17 ... Eagles in trouble

Houston 27, BALTIMORE 24 ... Probably OT

Dallas 29, DETROIT 20 ... Cowboys must win

New Orleans 31, TAMPA BAY 17 ... Love Saints here

CAROLINA 31, Atlanta 27 ... Almost picked Falcons

Jacksonville 24, INDIANAPOLIS 20 ... Like Foles return

MINNESOTA 30, Denver 17 ... Back with Vikes

N.Y. Jets 27, Washington 20 ... Jets are better team

Buffalo 35, MIAMI 27 ... Bills can’t and won’t lose

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Arizona 20 ... Cards not good

OAKLAND 27, Cincinnati 23 ... Raiders win ugly

L.A. RAMS 20, Chicago 17 ... Reluctant pick

Monday night

Kansas City 30, L.A. CHARGERS 26 ... Won’t be easy

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 4-8

Season: 76-59-1

Tags

Recommended for you