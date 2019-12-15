Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 15

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 27, Cincinnati 13 ... Decent rebound game
DETROIT 23, Tampa Bay 19 ... Bucs due for dud
TENNESSEE 31, Houston 27 ... Will come down to end
KANSAS CITY 31, Denver 20 ... Slow the Broncos down
N.Y. GIANTS 31, Miami 24 ... Dolphins done winning
Philadelphia 30, WASHINGTON 17 ... Eagles better win
Seattle 33, CAROLINA 13 ... Panthers won't win again
GREEN BAY 23, Chicago 20 ... Bears will fall short
Minnesota 27, L.A. CHARGERS 23 ... Decent beats mediocre
OAKLAND 38, Jacksonville 24 ... Raiders bullies over bad teams
Cleveland 26, ARIZONA 20 ... Murray struggles continue
DALLAS 27, L.A. Rams 23 ... Too late for Rams resurgence
SAN FRANCISCO 41, Atlanta 13 ... Blowout City
Buffalo 24, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Steelers keep it close
Monday night
NEW ORLEANS 30, Indianapolis 23 ... Colts pesky, but lose
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 110-79-1
