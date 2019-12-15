Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 15

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 27, Cincinnati 13 ... Decent rebound game

DETROIT 23, Tampa Bay 19 ... Bucs due for dud

TENNESSEE 31, Houston 27 ... Will come down to end

KANSAS CITY 31, Denver 20 ... Slow the Broncos down

N.Y. GIANTS 31, Miami 24 ... Dolphins done winning

Philadelphia 30, WASHINGTON 17 ... Eagles better win

Seattle 33, CAROLINA 13 ... Panthers won't win again

GREEN BAY 23, Chicago 20 ... Bears will fall short

Minnesota 27, L.A. CHARGERS 23 ... Decent beats mediocre

OAKLAND 38, Jacksonville 24 ... Raiders bullies over bad teams

Cleveland 26, ARIZONA 20 ... Murray struggles continue

DALLAS 27, L.A. Rams 23 ... Too late for Rams resurgence

SAN FRANCISCO 41, Atlanta 13 ... Blowout City

Buffalo 24, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Steelers keep it close

Monday night

NEW ORLEANS 30, Indianapolis 23 ... Colts pesky, but lose

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 110-79-1

 

