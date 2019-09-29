Bill Burt's Pro Picks - Week 4

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores against the Dolphins last Sunday. Bill Burt says more of that will happen in New Orleans when Cowboys face the Saints. Burt picks the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

Sunday’s games

New England 26, BUFFALO 23 … Brady has big day

ATLANTA 23, Tennessee 20 … Down on both teams

Kansas City 35, DETROIT 20 … Not ready for prime time

INDIANAPOLIS 24, Oakland 23 … Will be very close

L.A. Chargers 27, MIAMI 23 … Closer than you think

Washington 26, N.Y. GIANTS 21 … ‘Skins in desperation mode

Cleveland 24, BALTIMORE 20 … Not sold on either team

HOUSTON 31, Carolina 24 … Texans beat cocky QB

L.A. RAMS 41, Tampa Bay 24 … Bucs season is over

Seattle 31, ARIZONA 20 … Seahawks wins QB battle

Minnesota 24, CHICAGO 20 … Not sold on Bears

DENVER 23, Jacksonville 21 … Probably close ‘til end

Dallas 31, NEW ORLEANS 27 … Tough call, but ‘Boys win

Monday night

PITTSBURGH 20, Cincinnati 17 … No guts to pick Bengals

Home team in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 30-14-1

 

