Bill Burt's Pro Picks - Week 4

Sunday’s games
New England 26, BUFFALO 23 … Brady has big day
ATLANTA 23, Tennessee 20 … Down on both teams
Kansas City 35, DETROIT 20 … Not ready for prime time
INDIANAPOLIS 24, Oakland 23 … Will be very close
L.A. Chargers 27, MIAMI 23 … Closer than you think
Washington 26, N.Y. GIANTS 21 … ‘Skins in desperation mode
Cleveland 24, BALTIMORE 20 … Not sold on either team
HOUSTON 31, Carolina 24 … Texans beat cocky QB
L.A. RAMS 41, Tampa Bay 24 … Bucs season is over
Seattle 31, ARIZONA 20 … Seahawks wins QB battle
Minnesota 24, CHICAGO 20 … Not sold on Bears
DENVER 23, Jacksonville 21 … Probably close ‘til end
Dallas 31, NEW ORLEANS 27 … Tough call, but ‘Boys win
Monday night
PITTSBURGH 20, Cincinnati 17 … No guts to pick Bengals
Home team in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 30-14-1
