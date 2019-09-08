Bill Burt's Week 1 pro picks

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles passes during the first half of an NFL football preseason two weeks ago. Bill Burt says Foles will lead the Jaguars to a win over the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in Jacksonville.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 20, Pittsburgh 16 ... Defense wins out

MINNESOTA 26, Atlanta 20 ... Big year for Cousins

PHILADELPHIA 31, Washington 13 ... Big year for Eagles

N.Y. JETS 23, Buffalo 17 ... Are Jets pretty good?

Baltimore 27, MIAMI 26 ... Fitzie almost pulls it off 

JACKSONVILLE 19, Kansas City 16 ... Call me crazy

CLEVELAND 24, Tennessee 23 ... Wanted to pick Titans

L.A. Rams 27, CAROLINA 23 ... Come down to end

SEATTLE 33, Cincinnati 20 ... Seahawks due for SB run

L.A. CHARGERS 30, Indianapolis 16 ... Lock of the week

San Francisco 27, TAMPA BAY 20 ... Must win for 49ers

Detroit 20, ARIZONA 17 ... Murray not ready yet

DALLAS 28, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Cowboys a lot to prove

Monday night

NEW ORLEANS 24, Houston 23 ... Texans may steal this

OAKLAND 24, Denver 20 ... Win it without Brown

Home teams in CAPS

 

