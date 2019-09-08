Bill Burt's Week 1 pro picks

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 20, Pittsburgh 16 ... Defense wins out
MINNESOTA 26, Atlanta 20 ... Big year for Cousins
PHILADELPHIA 31, Washington 13 ... Big year for Eagles
N.Y. JETS 23, Buffalo 17 ... Are Jets pretty good?
Baltimore 27, MIAMI 26 ... Fitzie almost pulls it off
JACKSONVILLE 19, Kansas City 16 ... Call me crazy
CLEVELAND 24, Tennessee 23 ... Wanted to pick Titans
L.A. Rams 27, CAROLINA 23 ... Come down to end
SEATTLE 33, Cincinnati 20 ... Seahawks due for SB run
L.A. CHARGERS 30, Indianapolis 16 ... Lock of the week
San Francisco 27, TAMPA BAY 20 ... Must win for 49ers
Detroit 20, ARIZONA 17 ... Murray not ready yet
DALLAS 28, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Cowboys a lot to prove
Monday night
NEW ORLEANS 24, Houston 23 ... Texans may steal this
OAKLAND 24, Denver 20 ... Win it without Brown
Home teams in CAPS
