Packers Vikings Football

Bill Burt says the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, shown here running from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson last Sunday, will rebound and beat the L.A. Rams on Sunday.

 Bruce Kluckhohn/AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 30, Tennessee 20 ... Patriots are better

HOUSTON 31, N.Y. Jets 24 ... Done with Jets

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Done with Giants

Tampa Bay 34, INDIANAPOLIS 27 ... Tough pick here

JACKSONVILLE 23, Atlanta 20 ... Done with both teams

MIAMI 24, Carolina 23 ... Cam stopped at goal line

CINCINNATI 33, Pittsburgh 30 ... Not easy

L.A. Chargers 30, DENVER 24 ... Broncos falling apart

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Minnesota 24 ... Lock of week

GREEN BAY 26, L.A. Rams 23 ... Might go OT

BALTIMORE 27, Cleveland 23 ... Ravens won’t lose

Monday night

WASHINGTON 30, Seattle 27 ... Another OT classic

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-5

Season: 96-57-1

