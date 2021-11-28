Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 30, Tennessee 20 ... Patriots are better
HOUSTON 31, N.Y. Jets 24 ... Done with Jets
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Done with Giants
Tampa Bay 34, INDIANAPOLIS 27 ... Tough pick here
JACKSONVILLE 23, Atlanta 20 ... Done with both teams
MIAMI 24, Carolina 23 ... Cam stopped at goal line
CINCINNATI 33, Pittsburgh 30 ... Not easy
L.A. Chargers 30, DENVER 24 ... Broncos falling apart
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Minnesota 24 ... Lock of week
GREEN BAY 26, L.A. Rams 23 ... Might go OT
BALTIMORE 27, Cleveland 23 ... Ravens won’t lose
Monday night
WASHINGTON 30, Seattle 27 ... Another OT classic
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-5
Season: 96-57-1
