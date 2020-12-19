Bill Burt's Pro Football Picks -- Week 15

Saturday's games
Buffalo 27, DENVER 24 ... Bills better beware
GREEN BAY 31, Carolina 24 ... Panthers only OK
Sunday's games
MIAMI 24, New England 20 ... Dolphins eke out win
INDIANAPOLIS 30, Houston 20 ... Texans can't score
TENNESSEE 38, Detroit 24 ... Better be blowout
Tampa Bay 34, ATLANTA 20 ... Bucs are bullies
Seattle 31, WASHINGTON 23 ... Seattle really due
MINNESOTA 26, Chicago 23 ... Dislike both of them
BALTIMORE 41, Jacksonville 17 ... Ravens roll begins
DALLAS 24, San Francisco 23 ... Last play of game
L.A. RAMS 44, N.Y. Jets 13 ... Jets are that bad
ARIZONA 27, Philadelphia 24 ... Eagles give scare
Kansas City 30, NEW ORLEANS 27 ... Won't make mistake again
Cleveland 33, N.Y. GIANTS 27 ... Browns must win
Monday night
Pittsburgh 30, CINCINNATI 24 ... Steelers win ugly
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-7
Season: 108-68-1
