Bill Burt's Pro Football Picks -- Week 15

Bill Burt believes Baltimore Ravens, led by their quarterback Lamar Jackson, will roll over the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend in a big way.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

 David Richard

 

Sunday's games

MIAMI 24, New England 20 ... Dolphins eke out win

INDIANAPOLIS 30, Houston 20 ... Texans can't score

TENNESSEE 38, Detroit 24 ... Better be blowout

Tampa Bay 34, ATLANTA 20 ... Bucs are bullies

Seattle 31, WASHINGTON 23 ... Seattle really due

MINNESOTA 26, Chicago 23 ... Dislike both of them

BALTIMORE 41, Jacksonville 17 ... Ravens roll begins

DALLAS 24, San Francisco 23 ... Last play of game

L.A. RAMS 44, N.Y. Jets 13 ... Jets are that bad

ARIZONA 27, Philadelphia 24 ... Eagles give scare

Kansas City 30, NEW ORLEANS 27 ... Won't make mistake again

Cleveland 33, N.Y. GIANTS 27 ... Browns must win

Monday night

Pittsburgh 30, CINCINNATI 24 ... Steelers win ugly

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-7

Season: 108-68-1

Note: Bill chose Buffalo and Green Bay on Saturday's games.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you