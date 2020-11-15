Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 10

Sunday's games
Baltimore 23, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Pats have legit shot
DETROIT 26, Washington 20 ... Reluctant pick
CLEVELAND 30, Houston 26 ... Comes down to last play
GREEN BAY 30, Jacksonville 27 ... Upset alert!
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Might go OT
Tampa Bay 38, CAROLINA 20 ... Big bounce back game
LAS VEGAS 28, Denver 24 ... Will be close
ARIZONA 29, Buffalo 27 ... Another barn-burner
MIAMI 27, L.A. Chargers 24 ... AFC East champs?
Cincinnati 24, PITTSBURGH 19 ... Even if Ben plays
Seattle 38, L.A. RAMS 34 ... Seahawks' defense a problem
NEW ORLEANS 27, San Francisco 17 ... Saints making move
Monday night
Minnesota 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Close, but Vikes win
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-4
Season: 66-43-1
