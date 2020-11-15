Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 10

Bill Burt expects a big bounce back week from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady (12), shown here talking to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before a game in September. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

 Mark LoMoglio

Sunday's games

Baltimore 23, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Pats have legit shot

DETROIT 26, Washington 20 ... Reluctant pick

CLEVELAND 30, Houston 26 ... Comes down to last play

GREEN BAY 30, Jacksonville 27 ... Upset alert!

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Might go OT

Tampa Bay 38, CAROLINA 20 ... Big bounce back game

LAS VEGAS 28, Denver 24 ... Will be close

ARIZONA 29, Buffalo 27 ... Another barn-burner

MIAMI 27, L.A. Chargers 24 ... AFC East champs?

Cincinnati 24, PITTSBURGH 19 ... Even if Ben plays

Seattle 38, L.A. RAMS 34 ... Seahawks' defense a problem

NEW ORLEANS 27, San Francisco 17 ... Saints making move

Monday night

Minnesota 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Close, but Vikes win

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-4

Season: 66-43-1

