Burt picks Cowboys over Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys’ Sean McKeon (84), La’el Collins (71) and Osa Odighizuwa (97) look on as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown in last week’s blowout win over the Falcons. Bill Burt believes this scene will continue in Kansas City for the Cowboys, which he believes will upset on Sunday.

 Michael Ainsworth/AP photo

Sunday’s games

CLEVELAND 23, Detroit 20 … Closer than you think

San Francisco 31, JACKSONVILLE 20 … 49ers finding mojo

BUFFALO 33, Indianapolis 20 … Bills better pick it up

N.Y. JETS 24, Miami 23 … Coin flip

Washington 24, CAROLINA 19 … Newton struggles

Baltimore 30, CHICAGO 23 … Nothing’s easy for Ravens

PHILADELPHIA 27, New Orleans 23 … Close game

TENNESSEE 34, Houston 20 … Titans surviving RB injury

Green Bay 31, MINNESOTA 26 … NFC is Packers to win

Cincinnati 38, L.V. RAIDERS 27 … Bengals must win here

Arizona 34, SEATTLE 24 … Seahawks deep dive continues

Dallas 36, KANSAS CITY 31 … Yup! It’ll happen

L.A. CHARGERS 27, Pittsburgh 24 … Last play of game

Monday night

TAMPA BAY 33, N.Y. Giants 26 … Won’t be easy

Home team in CAPS

Last week: 8-4-1

Season: 87-52-1

