Sunday’s games
CLEVELAND 23, Detroit 20 … Closer than you think
San Francisco 31, JACKSONVILLE 20 … 49ers finding mojo
BUFFALO 33, Indianapolis 20 … Bills better pick it up
N.Y. JETS 24, Miami 23 … Coin flip
Washington 24, CAROLINA 19 … Newton struggles
Baltimore 30, CHICAGO 23 … Nothing’s easy for Ravens
PHILADELPHIA 27, New Orleans 23 … Close game
TENNESSEE 34, Houston 20 … Titans surviving RB injury
Green Bay 31, MINNESOTA 26 … NFC is Packers to win
Cincinnati 38, L.V. RAIDERS 27 … Bengals must win here
Arizona 34, SEATTLE 24 … Seahawks deep dive continues
Dallas 36, KANSAS CITY 31 … Yup! It’ll happen
L.A. CHARGERS 27, Pittsburgh 24 … Last play of game
Monday night
TAMPA BAY 33, N.Y. Giants 26 … Won’t be easy
Home team in CAPS
Last week: 8-4-1
Season: 87-52-1
