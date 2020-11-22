Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 11

Sunday's games
New England 30, HOUSTON 23 ... Pats are better
Detroit 24, CAROLINA 23 ... Last play
CLEVELAND 30, Philadelphia 27 ... Done with Eagles
Pittsburgh 38, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... 10 and 0!
BALTIMORE 24, Tennessee 20 ... Ravens need it more
Cincinnati 31, WASHINGTON 24 ... Bengals streak starts
Atlanta 27, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Is this an upset?
L.A. CHARGERS 30, N.Y. Jets 13 ... Finally, LAC wins
Miami 23, DENVER 20 ... Flip a coin here
MINNESOTA 41, Dallas 20 ... Lock of week
INDIANAPOLIS 27, Green Bay 24 ... Taking risk here
Kansas City 27, LAS VEGAS 20 ... Payback and Covid
Monday night
TAMPA BAY 38, L.A. Rams 24 ... Bucs making their move
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-4
Season: 75-48-1
