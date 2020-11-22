Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 11

Bill Burt was so impressed by the Indianapolis Colts performance last week against the Titans that he chooses them and quarterback Philip Rivers, shown here last week, to beat the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

Sunday's games

New England 30, HOUSTON 23 ... Pats are better

Detroit 24, CAROLINA 23 ... Last play

CLEVELAND 30, Philadelphia 27 ... Done with Eagles

Pittsburgh 38, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... 10 and 0!

BALTIMORE 24, Tennessee 20 ... Ravens need it more

Cincinnati 31, WASHINGTON 24 ... Bengals streak starts

Atlanta 27, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Is this an upset?

L.A. CHARGERS 30, N.Y. Jets 13 ... Finally, LAC wins

Miami 23, DENVER 20 ... Flip a coin here

MINNESOTA 41, Dallas 20 ... Lock of week

INDIANAPOLIS 27, Green Bay 24 ... Taking risk here

Kansas City 27, LAS VEGAS 20 ... Payback and Covid

Monday night

TAMPA BAY 38, L.A. Rams 24 ... Bucs making their move

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-4

Season: 75-48-1

