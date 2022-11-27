Bengals Steelers Football

Photographers gather around Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Bengals won 37-30.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP photo

Sunday’s games

Denver 23, CAROLINA 20 ... Nothing easy for Wilson

Tampa Bay 41, CLEVELAND 20 ... Blowout City

Baltimore 26, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Ravens play close games

MIAMI 33, Houston 13 ... No chance for Texans

Chicago 24, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Great finish guaranteed

Cincinnati 30, TENNESSEE 24 ... Vegas says this isn’t upset

WASHINGTON 35, Atlanta 28 ... Mediocre vs. below average

L.A. Chargers 31, ARIZONA 28 ... Disappointing vs. very disappointing

KANSAS CITY 38, L.A. Rams 20 ... Rams are bums

L.V. Raiders 27, SEATTLE 23 ... Riding McDaniels mini-streak

SAN FRANCISCO 30, New Orleans 20 ... Are 49ers best in NFC?

PHILADELPHIA 23, Green Bay 20 ... Eagles must win here

Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS 24, Pittsburgh 21 ... Going OT. Mark it down!

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 12-1

Season: 98-52-1

