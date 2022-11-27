Sunday’s games
Denver 23, CAROLINA 20 ... Nothing easy for Wilson
Tampa Bay 41, CLEVELAND 20 ... Blowout City
Baltimore 26, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Ravens play close games
MIAMI 33, Houston 13 ... No chance for Texans
Chicago 24, N.Y. JETS 23 ... Great finish guaranteed
Cincinnati 30, TENNESSEE 24 ... Vegas says this isn’t upset
WASHINGTON 35, Atlanta 28 ... Mediocre vs. below average
L.A. Chargers 31, ARIZONA 28 ... Disappointing vs. very disappointing
KANSAS CITY 38, L.A. Rams 20 ... Rams are bums
L.V. Raiders 27, SEATTLE 23 ... Riding McDaniels mini-streak
SAN FRANCISCO 30, New Orleans 20 ... Are 49ers best in NFC?
PHILADELPHIA 23, Green Bay 20 ... Eagles must win here
Monday night
INDIANAPOLIS 24, Pittsburgh 21 ... Going OT. Mark it down!
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 12-1
Season: 98-52-1
