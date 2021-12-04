Bills over Pats?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the Thanksgiving win over the Saints. Bill Burt believes the Bills are going to be tough to beat Monday night against the Patriots.

 Derick Hingle/AP photo

Sunday’s games

Tampa Bay 41, ATLANTA 20 ... TB12 > Matty Ice

Arizona 26, CHICAGO 23 ... Bears keep it close

CINCINNATI 31, L.A. Chargers 23 ... Big disappointment in L.A.

Minnesota 31, DETROIT 24 ... Bullies

Indianapolis 41, HOUSTON 23 ... Blowout City

KANSAS CITY 26, Denver 24 ... Closer than you think

MIAMI 24, N.Y. Giants 21 ... Dolphins peaking a bit

Philadelphia 30, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Only if Hurts isn’t hurt

L.V. RAIDERS 36, Washington 27 ... Late push in AFC West

L.A. RAMS 41, Jacksonville 13 ... Rams take it out on Jags

Baltimore 24, PITTSBURGH 23 ... Jackson will do something

San Francisco 31, SEATTLE 27 ... Heads ready to roll

Monday night

BUFFALO 23, New England 16 ... Bills Mafia waiting for this

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-4

Season: 104-61-1

