Sunday’s games
Tampa Bay 41, ATLANTA 20 ... TB12 > Matty Ice
Arizona 26, CHICAGO 23 ... Bears keep it close
CINCINNATI 31, L.A. Chargers 23 ... Big disappointment in L.A.
Minnesota 31, DETROIT 24 ... Bullies
Indianapolis 41, HOUSTON 23 ... Blowout City
KANSAS CITY 26, Denver 24 ... Closer than you think
MIAMI 24, N.Y. Giants 21 ... Dolphins peaking a bit
Philadelphia 30, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Only if Hurts isn’t hurt
L.V. RAIDERS 36, Washington 27 ... Late push in AFC West
L.A. RAMS 41, Jacksonville 13 ... Rams take it out on Jags
Baltimore 24, PITTSBURGH 23 ... Jackson will do something
San Francisco 31, SEATTLE 27 ... Heads ready to roll
Monday night
BUFFALO 23, New England 16 ... Bills Mafia waiting for this
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-4
Season: 104-61-1
