Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 13

Bill Burt says Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and his team will have big week after the firing of Matt Patricia with a win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

 Duane Burleson

Sunday's games

New England 23, L.A. CHARGERS 20 ... Will be close!

Detroit 26, CHICAGO 20 ... Post-Patricia win

MIAMI 31, Cincinnati 13 ... Blowout City

Indianapolis 27, HOUSTON 23 ... Come down to end

MINNESOTA 33, Jacksonville 20 ... Vikes average

LAS VEGAS 38, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Bounce back week

NEW ORLEANS 27, Atlanta 20 ... Saints playing for top seed

TENNESSEE 20, Cleveland 17 ... Closer than you think

SEATTLE 38, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Seahawks must win big

ARIZONA 30, L.A. Rams 24 ... Cards' season on line

GREEN BAY 31, Philadelphia 20 ... Eagles are ugly team

KANSAS CITY 24, Denver 23 ... Upset possibility

Monday night

Buffalo 27, SAN FRANCISCO 23 ... Bills close in on AFC East

Tuesday night

BALTIMORE 28, Dallas 20 ... Ravens must win

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-4

Season: 89-57-1

 

