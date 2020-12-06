Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 13

Sunday's games
New England 23, L.A. CHARGERS 20 ... Will be close!
Detroit 26, CHICAGO 20 ... Post-Patricia win
MIAMI 31, Cincinnati 13 ... Blowout City
Indianapolis 27, HOUSTON 23 ... Come down to end
MINNESOTA 33, Jacksonville 20 ... Vikes average
LAS VEGAS 38, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Bounce back week
NEW ORLEANS 27, Atlanta 20 ... Saints playing for top seed
TENNESSEE 20, Cleveland 17 ... Closer than you think
SEATTLE 38, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Seahawks must win big
ARIZONA 30, L.A. Rams 24 ... Cards' season on line
GREEN BAY 31, Philadelphia 20 ... Eagles are ugly team
KANSAS CITY 24, Denver 23 ... Upset possibility
Monday night
Buffalo 27, SAN FRANCISCO 23 ... Bills close in on AFC East
Tuesday night
BALTIMORE 28, Dallas 20 ... Ravens must win
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-4
Season: 89-57-1
