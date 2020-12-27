Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 16, Sunday's games

Sunday's games
Indianapolis 23, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Yup, Steelers lose
KANSAS CITY 41, Atlanta 27 ... Almost a blowout
Chicago 31, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... A good loss for Jags
HOUSTON 38, Cincinnati 27 ... Texans better win big
BALTIMORE 40, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Ravens on outside looking in
Cleveland 32, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Browns after NFC Central
Carolina 27, WASHINGTON 24 ... Panthers will win
L.A. CHARGERS 27, Denver 23 ... Always close game
PHILADELPHIA 26, Dallas 23 ... Last second win
L.A. RAMS 33, Seattle 27 ... Down on both teams
GREEN BAY 31, Tennessee 30 ... Game of the day
Monday night
Buffalo 20, NEW ENGLAND 17 ... Close but no cigar
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 12-3
Season: 120-71-1
NOTE: Bill picked Tampa, Arizona and Miami on Saturday
