Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 16, Sunday's games

Bill Burt believes the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Jared Goff (16) will rebound with a big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.(Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

 Keith Birmingham

Sunday's games

Indianapolis 23, PITTSBURGH 20 ... Yup, Steelers lose

KANSAS CITY 41, Atlanta 27 ... Almost a blowout

Chicago 31, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... A good loss for Jags

HOUSTON 38, Cincinnati 27 ... Texans better win big

BALTIMORE 40, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Ravens on outside looking in

Cleveland 32, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Browns after NFC Central

Carolina 27, WASHINGTON 24 ... Panthers will win

L.A. CHARGERS 27, Denver 23 ... Always close game

PHILADELPHIA 26, Dallas 23 ... Last second win

L.A. RAMS 33, Seattle 27 ... Down on both teams

GREEN BAY 31, Tennessee 30 ... Game of the day

Monday night

Buffalo 20, NEW ENGLAND 17 ... Close but no cigar

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 12-3

Season: 120-71-1

NOTE: Bill picked Tampa, Arizona and Miami on Saturday

