Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 23, Miami 19 ... Nothing easy at Gillette
ATLANTA 27, Arizona 20 ... Bad football
BALTIMORE 19, Pittsburgh 17 ... Tough pick here
DETROIT 22, Chicago 19 ... Lions used their mulligan
Jacksonville 24, HOUSTON 23 ... Best one-win team ever?
KANSAS CITY 26, Denver 23 ... Won’t be easy
N.Y. GIANTS 24, Indianapolis 13 ... No QB, No RB, no chance
PHILADELPHIA 30, New Orleans 20 ... Eagles are very good
TAMPA BAY 16, Carolina 13 ... Brady KOs another bum
WASHINGTON 23, Cleveland 20 ... I think
San Francisco 27, L.V. RAIDERS ... Can’t pick Raiders
N.Y. Jets 16, SEATTLE 14 ... Jets won’t go away
Minnesota 24, GREEN BAY 20 ... Vikes are good
L.A. Rams 20, L.A. CHARGERS 17 ... Not on Chargers bandwagon
Monday night
CINCINNATI 26, Buffalo 23 ... All-in on Bengals
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-7
Season: 133-72-2
