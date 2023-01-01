Broncos Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their win against the Denver Broncos two weeks ago. Bill Burt says the Rams, behind Mayfield, will upset the Chargers on Sunday night.

 Jae C. Hong/AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 23, Miami 19 ... Nothing easy at Gillette

ATLANTA 27, Arizona 20 ... Bad football

BALTIMORE 19, Pittsburgh 17 ... Tough pick here

DETROIT 22, Chicago 19 ... Lions used their mulligan

Jacksonville 24, HOUSTON 23 ... Best one-win team ever?

KANSAS CITY 26, Denver 23 ... Won’t be easy

N.Y. GIANTS 24, Indianapolis 13 ... No QB, No RB, no chance

PHILADELPHIA 30, New Orleans 20 ... Eagles are very good

TAMPA BAY 16, Carolina 13 ... Brady KOs another bum

WASHINGTON 23, Cleveland 20 ... I think

San Francisco 27, L.V. RAIDERS ... Can’t pick Raiders

N.Y. Jets 16, SEATTLE 14 ... Jets won’t go away

Minnesota 24, GREEN BAY 20 ... Vikes are good

L.A. Rams 20, L.A. CHARGERS 17 ... Not on Chargers bandwagon

Monday night

CINCINNATI 26, Buffalo 23 ... All-in on Bengals

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-7

Season: 133-72-2

