Bengals won't beat Chiefs?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow has been great, but he won’t beat Kansas City on Sunday.

 Aaron Doster/AP

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 38, Jacksonville 10 ... Wrong place for Jags to be

INDIANAPOLIS 30, L.V. Raiders 20 ... Colts rolling

CHICAGO 26, N.Y. Giants 13 ... Too late to save Nagy’s job?

Tampa Bay 26, N.Y. JETS 13 ... Jets can’t score

BUFFALO 31, Atlanta 24 ... Falcons hang around

Philadelphia 28, WASHINGTON 20 ... Eagles making noise quietly

Kansas City 24, CINCINNATI 20 ... Not ready just yet

TENNESSEE 20, Miami 17 ... Game of week

L.A. Rams 29, BALTIMORE 24 ... Typical ugly Ravens game

L.A. CHARGERS 34, Denver 20 ... Must wins for Chargers

SAN FRANCISCO 24, Houston 20 ... Texans fighting ‘til end

DALLAS 33, Arizona 20 ... Talk about dud team

NEW ORLEANS 27, Carolina 26 ... Down on both

SEATTLE 31, Detroit 27 ... Typical ugly ‘Hawks game

GREEN BAY 33, Minnesota 24 ... Another team Rodgers owns

Monday night

PITTSBURGH 26, Cleveland 24 ... Flip a coin

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 132-77-1

