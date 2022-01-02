Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 38, Jacksonville 10 ... Wrong place for Jags to be
INDIANAPOLIS 30, L.V. Raiders 20 ... Colts rolling
CHICAGO 26, N.Y. Giants 13 ... Too late to save Nagy’s job?
Tampa Bay 26, N.Y. JETS 13 ... Jets can’t score
BUFFALO 31, Atlanta 24 ... Falcons hang around
Philadelphia 28, WASHINGTON 20 ... Eagles making noise quietly
Kansas City 24, CINCINNATI 20 ... Not ready just yet
TENNESSEE 20, Miami 17 ... Game of week
L.A. Rams 29, BALTIMORE 24 ... Typical ugly Ravens game
L.A. CHARGERS 34, Denver 20 ... Must wins for Chargers
SAN FRANCISCO 24, Houston 20 ... Texans fighting ‘til end
DALLAS 33, Arizona 20 ... Talk about dud team
NEW ORLEANS 27, Carolina 26 ... Down on both
SEATTLE 31, Detroit 27 ... Typical ugly ‘Hawks game
GREEN BAY 33, Minnesota 24 ... Another team Rodgers owns
Monday night
PITTSBURGH 26, Cleveland 24 ... Flip a coin
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 132-77-1
