Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 17

Bill Burt says Sam Darnold, shown here sliding for a first down two weeks ago against the Rams, will lead the New York Jets in an upset of the Patriots in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Sunday's games

N.Y. Jets 26, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Yup.

TAMPA BAY 38, Atlanta 13 ... Not sold on Bucs

Dallas 23, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Cowboys smidgen better

BUFFALO 30, Miami 13 ... Tua gets trampled

DETROIT 24, Minnesota 23 ... Flip a coin

Baltimore 41, CINCINNATI 13 ... I'm riding Ravens

CLEVELAND 38, Pittsburgh 13 ... Steelers rest everybody

Seattle 26, SAN FRANCISCO 23 ... Rivalry game

Green Bay 27, CHICAGO 24 ... Last second win

INDIANAPOLIS 31, Jacksonville 24 ... Too late for 11-5 Colts

L.A. CHARGERS 27, Kansas City 13 ... Chiefs on R&R train

CAROLINA 27, New Orleans 20 ... No backs, no win

Tennessee 24, HOUSTON 20 ... Texans make 'em work for it

Arizona 31, L.A. RAMS 17 ... Cards have to win

DENVER 30, Las Vegas 20 ... Broncos are better

PHILADELPHIA 23, Washington 20 ... Eagles, barely

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-6

Season: 129-77-1

