Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 17

Sunday's games
N.Y. Jets 26, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Yup.
TAMPA BAY 38, Atlanta 13 ... Not sold on Bucs
Dallas 23, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Cowboys smidgen better
BUFFALO 30, Miami 13 ... Tua gets trampled
DETROIT 24, Minnesota 23 ... Flip a coin
Baltimore 41, CINCINNATI 13 ... I'm riding Ravens
CLEVELAND 38, Pittsburgh 13 ... Steelers rest everybody
Seattle 26, SAN FRANCISCO 23 ... Rivalry game
Green Bay 27, CHICAGO 24 ... Last second win
INDIANAPOLIS 31, Jacksonville 24 ... Too late for 11-5 Colts
L.A. CHARGERS 27, Kansas City 13 ... Chiefs on R&R train
CAROLINA 27, New Orleans 20 ... No backs, no win
Tennessee 24, HOUSTON 20 ... Texans make 'em work for it
Arizona 31, L.A. RAMS 17 ... Cards have to win
DENVER 30, Las Vegas 20 ... Broncos are better
PHILADELPHIA 23, Washington 20 ... Eagles, barely
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-6
Season: 129-77-1
