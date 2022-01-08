Sunday’s games
New England 27, MIAMI 23 ... Won’t be easy
Cincinnati 26, CLEVELAND 23 ... Bengals have to earn it
DETROIT 31, Green Bay 20 ... Lions roar finale win
MINNESOTA 23, Chicago 20 ... The blowup teams bowl
N.Y. GIANTS 24, Washington 23 ... Giants will win, barely
Indianapolis 38, JACKSONVILLE 13 ... 0.0 chance of upset
BALTIMORE 22, Pittsburgh 20 ... Two average teams
Tennessee 30, HOUSTON 20 ... Texans hang around for half
ATLANTA 23, New Orleans 20 ... Rivalry game will be close
BUFFALO 27, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Close for three quarters
L.A. RAMS 27, San Francisco 24 ... Last second win
ARIZONA 31, Seattle 24 ... Cardinals righting ship a bit
TAMPA BAY 38, Carolina 20 ... Nothing to day
L.A. Chargers 26, L.V. RAIDERS 23 ... Guaranteed close
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 13-3
Season: 145-80-1
Note: Bill picked Kansas City and Dallas on Saturday
