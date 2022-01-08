Chargers over Raiders in finale

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hugs wide receiver Mike Williams after Williams’ touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 Ashley Landis/AP photo

Sunday’s games

New England 27, MIAMI 23 ... Won’t be easy

Cincinnati 26, CLEVELAND 23 ... Bengals have to earn it

DETROIT 31, Green Bay 20 ... Lions roar finale win

MINNESOTA 23, Chicago 20 ... The blowup teams bowl

N.Y. GIANTS 24, Washington 23 ... Giants will win, barely

Indianapolis 38, JACKSONVILLE 13 ... 0.0 chance of upset

BALTIMORE 22, Pittsburgh 20 ... Two average teams

Tennessee 30, HOUSTON 20 ... Texans hang around for half

ATLANTA 23, New Orleans 20 ... Rivalry game will be close

BUFFALO 27, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Close for three quarters

L.A. RAMS 27, San Francisco 24 ... Last second win

ARIZONA 31, Seattle 24 ... Cardinals righting ship a bit

TAMPA BAY 38, Carolina 20 ... Nothing to day

L.A. Chargers 26, L.V. RAIDERS 23 ... Guaranteed close

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 13-3

Season: 145-80-1

Note: Bill picked Kansas City and Dallas on Saturday

