Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 2  

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, shakes hands with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. The= Seahawks have had a nasty habit of starting slowly. If their debut at Atlanta last weekend is any indication, Carroll and Wilson have the motors revving from the jump. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

 Danny Karnik

 

Sunday's games

SEATTLE 23, New England 20 ... Game of week

TENNESSEE 31, Jacksonville 20 ... Titans start to roll

CHICAGO 24, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Could be upset here

DALLAS 41, Atlanta 20 ... Falcons dying slowly

PITTSBURGH 24, Denver 22 ... Closer than you think

Minnesota 30, INDIANAPOLIS 27 ... Vikes must win

TAMPA BAY 31, Carolina 27 ... Won't be easy

Buffalo 26, MIAMI 23 ... Not fans of 'Fins

San Francisco 27, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Must win for Niners

PHILADELPHIA 31, L.A. Rams 26 ... Don't like either team

GREEN BAY 26, Detroit 24 ... Closer than you think

ARIZONA 41, Washington 20 ... Blowout City

Baltimore 27, HOUSTON 24 ... Texans lay it on line

Kansas City 31, L.A. CHARGERS 30 ... Flip a coin

Monday night

L.A. RAIDERS 27, New Orleans 23 ... Not an upset

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-8

 

Tags

Recommended for you