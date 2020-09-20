Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 2  

Sunday's games
SEATTLE 23, New England 20 ... Game of week
TENNESSEE 31, Jacksonville 20 ... Titans start to roll
CHICAGO 24, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Could be upset here
DALLAS 41, Atlanta 20 ... Falcons dying slowly
PITTSBURGH 24, Denver 22 ... Closer than you think
Minnesota 30, INDIANAPOLIS 27 ... Vikes must win
TAMPA BAY 31, Carolina 27 ... Won't be easy
Buffalo 26, MIAMI 23 ... Not fans of 'Fins
San Francisco 27, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Must win for Niners
PHILADELPHIA 31, L.A. Rams 26 ... Don't like either team
GREEN BAY 26, Detroit 24 ... Closer than you think
ARIZONA 41, Washington 20 ... Blowout City
Baltimore 27, HOUSTON 24 ... Texans lay it on line
Kansas City 31, L.A. CHARGERS 30 ... Flip a coin
Monday night
L.A. RAIDERS 27, New Orleans 23 ... Not an upset
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-8
