Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 30, Miami 26 ... Blood. Bath.
ATLANTA 23, Green Bay 21 ... Tough game
BUFFALO 31, Las Vegas 24 ... Bills need it
CINCINNATI 23, Baltimore 19 ... Reluctant pick
DETROIT 24, Seattle 20 ... Nothing easy for Lions
HOUSTON 16, Indianapolis 14 ... Texans D wins it
Kansas City 27, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Chiefs still better
TAMPA BAY 20, Chicago 17 ... Probably OT
TENNESSEE 30, L.A. Chargers 26 ... First firing?
N.Y. Giants 31, ARIZONA 17 ... Giants dominate weak team
San Francisco 24, L.A. RAMS 23 ... Struggle, but win
DALLAS 29, N.Y. Jets 24 ... Good game
DENVER 24, Washington 17 ... Finally win
Monday night
New Orleans 20, CAROLINA 17 ... Panthers not ready yet
PITTSBURGH 24, Cleveland 21 ... Probably OT
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-7
Season: 8-7
