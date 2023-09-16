Steelers

Bill Burt says the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite injuries, will find a way to win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. Here head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to reporters.

 Gene J. Puskar /AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 30, Miami 26 ... Blood. Bath.

ATLANTA 23, Green Bay 21 ... Tough game

BUFFALO 31, Las Vegas 24 ... Bills need it

CINCINNATI 23, Baltimore 19 ... Reluctant pick

DETROIT 24, Seattle 20 ... Nothing easy for Lions

HOUSTON 16, Indianapolis 14 ... Texans D wins it

Kansas City 27, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Chiefs still better

TAMPA BAY 20, Chicago 17 ... Probably OT

TENNESSEE 30, L.A. Chargers 26 ... First firing?

N.Y. Giants 31, ARIZONA 17 ... Giants dominate weak team

San Francisco 24, L.A. RAMS 23 ... Struggle, but win

DALLAS 29, N.Y. Jets 24 ... Good game

DENVER 24, Washington 17 ... Finally win

Monday night

New Orleans 20, CAROLINA 17 ... Panthers not ready yet

PITTSBURGH 24, Cleveland 21 ... Probably OT

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-7

Season: 8-7

