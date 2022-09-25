Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 26, Baltimore 23 ... Might go OT
CAROLINA 20, New Orleans 17 ... Don’t like game
Houston 27, CHICAGO 20 ... Don’t like Bears
Kansas City 24, INDIANAPOLIS 20 ... Playoff game for Colts
Buffalo 26, MIAMI 21 ... Close, but Bills win
MINNESOTA 31, Detroit 28 ... Even-Steven teams
Cincinnati 30, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Season on brink
L.V. Raiders 31, TENNESSEE 24 ... Done with Titans
Philadelphia 33, WASHINGTON 27 ... Close, but Eagles soar
L.A. CHARGERS 28, Jacksonville 24 ... Jags will battle
L.A. Rams 31, ARIZONA 27 ... Another tough game
SEATTLE 26, Atlanta 23 ... Home team, barely
TAMPA BAY 24, Green Bay 17 ... Brady pulls it out
DENVER 28, San Francisco 23 ... Must win for Denver
Monday night
N.Y. GIANTS 25, Dallas 22 ... Giants early sked a help
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 17-12-1
