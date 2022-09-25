Vikings Eagles Football

Bill Burt says he will ride the Philadelphia Eagles until they prove otherwise. Here, head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after beating Minnesota last Sunday in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum/AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 26, Baltimore 23 ... Might go OT

CAROLINA 20, New Orleans 17 ... Don’t like game

Houston 27, CHICAGO 20 ... Don’t like Bears

Kansas City 24, INDIANAPOLIS 20 ... Playoff game for Colts

Buffalo 26, MIAMI 21 ... Close, but Bills win

MINNESOTA 31, Detroit 28 ... Even-Steven teams

Cincinnati 30, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Season on brink

L.V. Raiders 31, TENNESSEE 24 ... Done with Titans

Philadelphia 33, WASHINGTON 27 ... Close, but Eagles soar

L.A. CHARGERS 28, Jacksonville 24 ... Jags will battle

L.A. Rams 31, ARIZONA 27 ... Another tough game

SEATTLE 26, Atlanta 23 ... Home team, barely

TAMPA BAY 24, Green Bay 17 ... Brady pulls it out

DENVER 28, San Francisco 23 ... Must win for Denver

Monday night

N.Y. GIANTS 25, Dallas 22 ... Giants early sked a help

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 17-12-1

