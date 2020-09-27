Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 3

Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 27, Las Vegas 20 ... World is right again
PITTSBURGH 23, Houston 20 ... Could be upset here
MINNESOTA 27, Tennessee 17 ... Vikes season over if they lose
ATLANTA 31, Chicago 27 ... Bears not 3-0 team
N.Y. GIANTS 26, San Francisco 20 ... Too many injuries
PHILADELPHIA 27, Cincinnati 24 ... Reluctantly
CLEVELAND 40, Washington 24 ... Browns are better
BUFFALO 31, L.A. Rams 20 ... Big game for Bills
INDIANAPOLIS 38, N.Y. Jets 33 ... A shootout to Colts
L.A. CHARGERS 27, Carolina 17 ... Lock of week
ARIZONA 27, Detroit 26 ... Will be very close
Dallas 31, SEATTLE 26 ... Upset of the week
Tampa Bay 34, DENVER 27 ... Broncos have fallen
Green Bay 24, NEW ORLEANS 23 ... Game of the week
Monday night
BALTIMORE 30, Kansas City 24 ... Playoff game
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 13-2
Season: 20-10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.