Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 3

Associated PressBaltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to two dominant victories to open the season. They face a massive task this week, against defending Super Bowl champ Kansas City.

 Nick Wass

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 27, Las Vegas 20 ... World is right again

PITTSBURGH 23, Houston 20 ... Could be upset here

MINNESOTA 27, Tennessee 17 ... Vikes season over if they lose

ATLANTA 31, Chicago 27 ... Bears not 3-0 team

N.Y. GIANTS 26, San Francisco 20 ... Too many injuries

PHILADELPHIA 27, Cincinnati 24 ... Reluctantly

CLEVELAND 40, Washington 24 ... Browns are better

BUFFALO 31, L.A. Rams 20 ... Big game for Bills

INDIANAPOLIS 38, N.Y. Jets 33 ... A shootout to Colts

L.A. CHARGERS 27, Carolina 17 ... Lock of week

ARIZONA 27, Detroit 26 ... Will be very close

Dallas 31, SEATTLE 26 ... Upset of the week

Tampa Bay 34, DENVER 27 ... Broncos have fallen

Green Bay 24, NEW ORLEANS 23 ... Game of the week

Monday night

BALTIMORE 30, Kansas City 24 ... Playoff game

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 13-2

Season: 20-10

 

Tags

Recommended for you