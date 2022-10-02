Classic matchup

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak after a game in Foxborough in 2019. Bill Burt says Mahomes will win their matchup on Sunday night.

 AP Photo/Steven Senne

Sunday’s games

GREEN BAY 30, New England 23 ... Pats keep it close

Minnesota 23, NEW ORLEANS 17 ... Saints in trouble

ATLANTA 20, Cleveland 17 ... Falcons better right now

Buffalo 36, BALTIMORE 30 ... Bills need win more

DALLAS 31, Washington 26 ... LOL, a QB controversy?

DETROIT 24, Seattle 17 ... Lions are much better

L.A. Chargers 30, HOUSTON 20 ... Chargers desperate here

INDIANAPOLIS 24, Tennessee 23 ... Two average teams

N.Y. GIANTS 24, Chicago 20 ... Don’t like game

PHILADELPHIA 20, Jacksonville 17 ... Low scoring game

PITTSBURGH 31, N.Y. Jets 30 ... Nothing easy for Steelers

Arizona 24, CAROLINA 20 ... Cards must must win

L.V. RAIDERS 26, Denver 23 ... Finally!

K.C. Chiefs 24, TAMPA BAY 23 ... Will be wild finish

Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO 24, L.A. Rams 20 ... Don’t like Rams

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 6-9

Season: 23-21-1

