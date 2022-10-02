Sunday’s games
GREEN BAY 30, New England 23 ... Pats keep it close
Minnesota 23, NEW ORLEANS 17 ... Saints in trouble
ATLANTA 20, Cleveland 17 ... Falcons better right now
Buffalo 36, BALTIMORE 30 ... Bills need win more
DALLAS 31, Washington 26 ... LOL, a QB controversy?
DETROIT 24, Seattle 17 ... Lions are much better
L.A. Chargers 30, HOUSTON 20 ... Chargers desperate here
INDIANAPOLIS 24, Tennessee 23 ... Two average teams
N.Y. GIANTS 24, Chicago 20 ... Don’t like game
PHILADELPHIA 20, Jacksonville 17 ... Low scoring game
PITTSBURGH 31, N.Y. Jets 30 ... Nothing easy for Steelers
Arizona 24, CAROLINA 20 ... Cards must must win
L.V. RAIDERS 26, Denver 23 ... Finally!
K.C. Chiefs 24, TAMPA BAY 23 ... Will be wild finish
Monday night
SAN FRANCISCO 24, L.A. Rams 20 ... Don’t like Rams
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 6-9
Season: 23-21-1
