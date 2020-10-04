Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 4

Sunday’s games

CHICAGO 23, Indianapolis 20 ... Bears D wins it

DETROIT 30, New Orleans 26 ... Upset? Like Lions

Arizona 30, CAROLINA 27 ...Could be upset here

CINCINNATI 31, Jacksonville 20 ... Love Bengals here

DALLAS 36, Cleveland 27 ... Cowboys must win

HOUSTON 27, Minnesota 24 ... Texans must, must win

Seattle 26, MIAMI 24 ... No guts to pick ‘Phins

TAMPA BAY 31, L.A. Chargers 30 ... Closer than you think

L.A. RAMS 38, N.Y. Giants 27 ... Won’t pick Giants again

Buffalo 28, LAS VEGAS 24 ... Raiders overrated

SAN FRANCISCO 41, Philadelphia 31 ... Eagles finished

Baltimore 23, WASHINGTON 20 ... Last second field goal

Monday night

GREEN BAY 48, Atlanta 24 ... No explanation needed

Date TBA

KANSAS CITY 31, New England 13 ... No chance without Cam

Last week: 7-7-1

Season: 27-17-1t

