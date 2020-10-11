Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 5

Sunday's games
ATLANTA 26, Carolina 23 ... My bad
KANSAS CITY 41, Las Vegas 30 ... No chance
L.A. Rams 27, WASHINGTON 20 ... Close 'til 4th quarter
Jacksonville 31, HOUSTON 27 ... Post-O'Brien blues
Arizona 30, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Not sold on Cards
PITTSBURGH 31, Philadelphia 24 ... Steelers fake 4-0 team
BALTIMORE 23, Cincinnati 22 ... I don't have guts
SAN FRANCISCO 30, Miami 27 ... Could be upset here
DALLAS 42, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Bullies
CLEVELAND 30, Indianapolis 27 ... Flip a coin
SEATTLE 24, Minnesota 23 ... Another potential upset
Monday
New England 20, DENVER 17 ... Folk wins it or loses it
NEW ORLEANS 30, L.A. Chargers 27 ... Another close game
Tuesday
TENNESSEE 22, Buffalo 20 ... Ugly, yet beautiful win
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-6
Season: 35-23-1
