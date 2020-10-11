Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 5

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans will be playing the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night if there are not other positive coronavirus tests. Bill says the Titans will overcome their inactivity and practice time to rally win. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

 Wade Payne

Sunday's games

ATLANTA 26, Carolina 23 ... My bad

KANSAS CITY 41, Las Vegas 30 ... No chance

L.A. Rams 27, WASHINGTON 20 ... Close 'til 4th quarter

Jacksonville 31, HOUSTON 27 ... Post-O'Brien blues

Arizona 30, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Not sold on Cards

PITTSBURGH 31, Philadelphia 24 ... Steelers fake 4-0 team

BALTIMORE 23, Cincinnati 22 ... I don't have guts

SAN FRANCISCO 30, Miami 27 ... Could be upset here

DALLAS 42, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Bullies

CLEVELAND 30, Indianapolis 27 ... Flip a coin

SEATTLE 24, Minnesota 23 ... Another potential upset

Monday

New England 20, DENVER 17 ... Folk wins it or loses it

NEW ORLEANS 30, L.A. Chargers 27 ... Another close game

Tuesday

TENNESSEE 22, Buffalo 20 ... Ugly, yet beautiful win

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-6

Season: 35-23-1

 

Recommended for you