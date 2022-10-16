Sunday’s games
New England 26, CLEVELAND 23 ... Yup. Another Pats road wn
San Francisco 41, ATLANTA 24 ... 49ers make their move
GREEN BAY 31, N.Y. Jets 27 ... Nothing easy for Pack
INDIANAPOLIS 24, Jacksonville 23 ... Colts had better win this
Minnesota 30, MIAMI 24 ... Injuries killing Fins
NEW ORLEANS 31, Cincinnati 24 ... Bengals in trouble
Baltimore 30, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Lock of the day
Tampa Bay 38, PITTSBURGH 20 .... Lock of the day backup
L.A. RAMS 38, Carolina 24 ... Panthers first pick overall
SEATTLE 24, Arizona 23 ... Very down on Cards
Buffalo 31, KANSAS CITY 24 ... Chiefs overrated
Dallas 27, PHILADELPHIA 24 ... Eagles can’t go 6-0
Monday night
L.A. CHARGERS 26, Denver 24 ... Down on Chargers
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 45-29-1
