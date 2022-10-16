Josh allen

Bill Burt predicts Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be smiling in Kansas City when he and teammates face the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

 Joshua Bessex — freelancer, FR171816 AP

Sunday’s games

New England 26, CLEVELAND 23 ... Yup. Another Pats road wn

San Francisco 41, ATLANTA 24 ... 49ers make their move

GREEN BAY 31, N.Y. Jets 27 ... Nothing easy for Pack

INDIANAPOLIS 24, Jacksonville 23 ... Colts had better win this

Minnesota 30, MIAMI 24 ... Injuries killing Fins

NEW ORLEANS 31, Cincinnati 24 ... Bengals in trouble

Baltimore 30, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Lock of the day

Tampa Bay 38, PITTSBURGH 20 .... Lock of the day backup

L.A. RAMS 38, Carolina 24 ... Panthers first pick overall

SEATTLE 24, Arizona 23 ... Very down on Cards

Buffalo 31, KANSAS CITY 24 ... Chiefs overrated

Dallas 27, PHILADELPHIA 24 ... Eagles can’t go 6-0

Monday night

L.A. CHARGERS 26, Denver 24 ... Down on Chargers

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 45-29-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you