Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) scores his fourth touchdown of from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last week. Bill Burt expects more production out of Claypool on Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

 Don Wright

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 30, Denver 17 ... Pats KO virus and Broncos

TENNESSEE 33, Houston 17 ... Titans win big

PITTSBURGH 26, Cleveland 23 ... Steelers 6-0? Yup

Baltimore 24, PHILADELPHIA 13 ... Ravens beatable but not here

N.Y. GIANTS 27, Washington 24 ... Probably in OT

MINNESOTA 33, Atlanta 24 ... Vikes better get act together

Detroit 23, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Lions better get act together

INDIANAPOLIS 27, Cincinnati 24 ... Will be very close

CAROLINA 30, Chicago 23 ... I'm 0-for-5 picking Panthers

MIAMI 30, N.Y. Jets 17 ... Flores doesn't like Jets

TAMPA BAY 31, Green Bay 27 ... A thriller in Tampa

SAN FRANCISCO 23, L.A. Rams 20 ... Reluctant pick

Monday's games

Kansas City 28, BUFFALO 27 ... Flip a coin

Arizona 38, DALLAS 27 ... Won't pick Cowboys again

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-4

Season: 44-27-1

PLEASE NOTE: The Patriots point total in this game will count in Week 5 and Week 6 contests. Last week's contest needs a Patriots point total as the first tiebreaker. If the Patriots game is postponed or canceled, it will be a random draw for Week 5 and Week 6 winners with the most correct selections being among those selected.

 

Tags

Recommended for you