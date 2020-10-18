Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 6

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 30, Denver 17 ... Pats KO virus and Broncos
TENNESSEE 33, Houston 17 ... Titans win big
PITTSBURGH 26, Cleveland 23 ... Steelers 6-0? Yup
Baltimore 24, PHILADELPHIA 13 ... Ravens beatable but not here
N.Y. GIANTS 27, Washington 24 ... Probably in OT
MINNESOTA 33, Atlanta 24 ... Vikes better get act together
Detroit 23, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Lions better get act together
INDIANAPOLIS 27, Cincinnati 24 ... Will be very close
CAROLINA 30, Chicago 23 ... I'm 0-for-5 picking Panthers
MIAMI 30, N.Y. Jets 17 ... Flores doesn't like Jets
TAMPA BAY 31, Green Bay 27 ... A thriller in Tampa
SAN FRANCISCO 23, L.A. Rams 20 ... Reluctant pick
Monday's games
Kansas City 28, BUFFALO 27 ... Flip a coin
Arizona 38, DALLAS 27 ... Won't pick Cowboys again
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-4
Season: 44-27-1
PLEASE NOTE: The Patriots point total in this game will count in Week 5 and Week 6 contests. Last week's contest needs a Patriots point total as the first tiebreaker. If the Patriots game is postponed or canceled, it will be a random draw for Week 5 and Week 6 winners with the most correct selections being among those selected.
