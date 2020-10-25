Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 7

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray will be key in finally giving the Seattle Seahawks their first loss this weekend says Bill Burt. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 23, San Francisco 20 ... Last second win

TENNESSEE 31, Pittsburgh 23 ... Not all-in on Steelers

WASHINGTON 24, Dallas 17 ... Yup, 'Boys that bad

Buffalo 31, N.Y. JETS 13 ... Buffalo Bullies

NEW ORLEANS 26, Carolina 23 ... Not easy

Green Bay 27, HOUSTON 26 ... Romeo keeps it close

CINCINNATI 30, Cleveland 26 ... Bengals win! Bengals win!

Detroit 30, ATLANTA 23 ... Huge win for Lions

Tampa Bay 38, LAS VEGAS 24 ... Brady doesn't lose in Vegas

L.A. CHARGERS 34, Jacksonville 20 ... Blah game

Kansas City 24, DENVER 20 ... Will be close

ARIZONA 38, Seattle 33 ... Seahawks 'D' loses it

Monday night

L.A. RAMS 27, Chicago 23 ... Don't like either team

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 11-3

Season: 55-30-1

