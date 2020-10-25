Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 7

Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 23, San Francisco 20 ... Last second win
TENNESSEE 31, Pittsburgh 23 ... Not all-in on Steelers
WASHINGTON 24, Dallas 17 ... Yup, 'Boys that bad
Buffalo 31, N.Y. JETS 13 ... Buffalo Bullies
NEW ORLEANS 26, Carolina 23 ... Not easy
Green Bay 27, HOUSTON 26 ... Romeo keeps it close
CINCINNATI 30, Cleveland 26 ... Bengals win! Bengals win!
Detroit 30, ATLANTA 23 ... Huge win for Lions
Tampa Bay 38, LAS VEGAS 24 ... Brady doesn't lose in Vegas
L.A. CHARGERS 34, Jacksonville 20 ... Blah game
Kansas City 24, DENVER 20 ... Will be close
ARIZONA 38, Seattle 33 ... Seahawks 'D' loses it
Monday night
L.A. RAMS 27, Chicago 23 ... Don't like either team
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 11-3
Season: 55-30-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.