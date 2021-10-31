Sunday's games
New England 30, L.A. CHARGERS 27 ... Last second win
BUFFALO 41, Miami 13 ... Blowout City
ATLANTA 27, Carolina 20 ... One team in trouble
DETROIT 24, Philadelphia 20 ... Lions win! Lions win!
Tennessee 31, INDIANAPOLIS 27 ... Titans have hurt me
L.A. RAMS 27, Houston 20 ... Rams play down to foe
Cincinnati 38, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Jets big-time mess
CLEVELAND 31, Pittsburgh 27 ... Won't be easy
CHICAGO 27, San Francisco 24 ... Jobs on line for both
SEATTLE 23, Jacksonville 20 ... Against my better judgement
DENVER 22, Washington 17 ... Whatever
Tampa Bay 30, NEW ORLEANS 26 ... Want to pick Saints
MINNESOTA 33, Dallas 20 ... Game of the week
Monday night
KANSAS CITY 41, N.Y. Giants 17 ... Must win big here
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-5
Season: 58-36
