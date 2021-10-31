Vikings over Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) will have a big game, says Bill Burt, when the Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Sunday's games

New England 30, L.A. CHARGERS 27 ... Last second win

BUFFALO 41, Miami 13 ... Blowout City

ATLANTA 27, Carolina 20 ... One team in trouble

DETROIT 24, Philadelphia 20 ... Lions win! Lions win!

Tennessee 31, INDIANAPOLIS 27 ... Titans have hurt me

L.A. RAMS 27, Houston 20 ... Rams play down to foe

Cincinnati 38, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Jets big-time mess

CLEVELAND 31, Pittsburgh 27 ... Won't be easy

CHICAGO 27, San Francisco 24 ... Jobs on line for both

SEATTLE 23, Jacksonville 20 ... Against my better judgement

DENVER 22, Washington 17 ... Whatever

Tampa Bay 30, NEW ORLEANS 26 ... Want to pick Saints

MINNESOTA 33, Dallas 20 ... Game of the week

Monday night

KANSAS CITY 41, N.Y. Giants 17 ... Must win big here

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-5

Season: 58-36

