Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 9

Bill Burt says the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen (17), shown here getting tackled by New England Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (51), will upset the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. 

 John Munson

Sunday's games

BUFFALO 33, Seattle 30 ... Bills shocker

ATLANTA 28, Denver 27 ... Wild finish

TENNESSEE 33, Chicago 20 ... Done with Bears

MINNESOTA 38, Detroit 27... Lions have ruined me

Baltimore 30, INDIANAPOLIS 23 ... Ravens better team

KANSAS CITY 34, Carolina 33 ... Upset alert!

Houston 32, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Tanking for Trevor

WASHINGTON 26, N.Y. Giants 24 ... Stumble to win

L.A. CHARGERS 33, Las Vegas 30 ... Flip a coin

PITTSBURGH 41, Dallas 10 ... Worse than Jets?

ARIZONA 31, Miami 27 ... 'Fins have chance

TAMPA BAY 34, New Orleans 20 ... Payback

Monday night

New England 33, N.Y. JETS 22 ... Ugly teams, ugly score

Homes teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-6

Season: 57-39-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you