Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 9

Sunday's games
BUFFALO 33, Seattle 30 ... Bills shocker
ATLANTA 28, Denver 27 ... Wild finish
TENNESSEE 33, Chicago 20 ... Done with Bears
MINNESOTA 38, Detroit 27... Lions have ruined me
Baltimore 30, INDIANAPOLIS 23 ... Ravens better team
KANSAS CITY 34, Carolina 33 ... Upset alert!
Houston 32, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Tanking for Trevor
WASHINGTON 26, N.Y. Giants 24 ... Stumble to win
L.A. CHARGERS 33, Las Vegas 30 ... Flip a coin
PITTSBURGH 41, Dallas 10 ... Worse than Jets?
ARIZONA 31, Miami 27 ... 'Fins have chance
TAMPA BAY 34, New Orleans 20 ... Payback
Monday night
New England 33, N.Y. JETS 22 ... Ugly teams, ugly score
Homes teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-6
Season: 57-39-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.